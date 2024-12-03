Alternatives, Inc. Dignity Gala Will Benefit People with Disabilities Throughout New Jersey

Colgate-Palmolive, The Somerset County Board of Commissioners, and Board Member Joseph Westlein to be Honored at March 15th Fundraiser

RARITAN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, Alternatives, Inc. has brought the community together for a sophisticated and celebratory event. On March 15th, the tradition continues with the highly anticipated Dignity Gala, an evening of dinner, drinks and dancing that proves once again that elegance is timeless.

The Alternatives' Annual Dignity Gala supports people with disabilities. Post this Alternatives, Inc. will hold its Annual Dignity Gala on March 15, 2025 for the benefit of people with disabilities throughout New Jersey. Enjoying a moment at last year's event are (from left) Patricia Vollmar, Alternatives, Inc. Board of Trustees, family member and Colgate-Palmolive Vice President Workplace & Collaboration Services and her sister, Chrissy. Alternatives, Inc. will hold its Annual Dignity Gala on March 15, 2025 for the benefit of people with disabilities throughout New Jersey. Enjoying a moment at last year's event are (from left) Kiran Karkhanis, Alternatives, Inc. Board of Trustees; Priya Karkhanis, Dignity Gala Co-Chair; Esther Kuchipudi, Dignity Gala Committee; and Dr. Solomon Kuchipudi.

There are various ways for individuals and businesses to support Alternatives, including advocacy, financial contributions, and service, just to name a few. The 2025 Dignity Gala honorees – Colgate-Palmolive , The Somerset County Board of Commissioners , and Board Member and dedicated volunteer, Joseph Westlein – have demonstrated unwavering and truly exceptional support, enabling Alternatives to fulfill its mission each day.

The honorees have had longstanding and consistent relationships with Alternatives, where they have partnered with the agency to perform at the highest levels, all while accomplishing notable achievements and uncompromising service within the community. In addition to contributing to Alternatives financially, Colgate-Palmolive employees volunteer at Alternatives' group homes to help improve the landscaping and property. They have also worked with Alternatives to instill a Lunch and Learn series directed at those who have family members with disabilities. The Somerset County Board of Commissioners has a longstanding history with Alternatives. They have supported the agency, and celebrated growth in the community, through the development of nearly twenty Somerset County client programs. Joseph Westlein, a former executive at Johnson and Johnson, has been contributing his expertise as well as his generosity to Alternatives for more than 25 years.

Area residents and corporate sponsors will gather to honor the agency's achievements at the Dignity Gala, held on Saturday, March 15th, at The Marigold in Somerset. Guests can look forward to a delightful evening featuring a cocktail reception, a gourmet dinner with an open bar, and high-energy entertainment by The Kicks, guaranteed to keep the dance floor buzzing. Headed by Priya Karkhanis and Patricia McMurtry, the Dignity Gala Committee is also curating an impressive selection of Silent Auction items, including exquisite jewelry, unique experiences, sports packages, and luxury goods.

Alternatives, a non-profit human services agency based in Raritan, provides residential opportunities and support services to individuals with disabilities across the state. The funds raised during the gala play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, mental health diagnoses, and those experiencing homelessness.

"You have to check it out! This gala enables Alternatives to invest in housing, support daily living, meet essential needs, and allow adults with disabilities to live their lives with dignity," said Karkhanis.

Opportunities for reservations, advertising, and sponsorships are available. For more information about the Dignity Gala, please contact Alternatives, Inc. Director of Development Anita Feiner at (908) 809-8654, [email protected] or visit https://bit.ly/dignitygala25 .

