Alternet Systems Announces Goldman Small Cap Research Report

The report includes a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's patented lithium battery technology portfolio and the first application of the technology in an electric motorcycle being produced by an Alternet subsidiary. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.lithiumip.com/research-rpt or http://www.GoldmanResearch.com.

Alternet Systems Goldman Small Cap Research Report Highlights

The first product category in which a first run of production will be introduced this year, is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products will be released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary. The expected growth in the fuel cell electric vehicle market is enormous and management has targeted a key segment that offers significant potential. According to a just-released report by Global Market Insights, the market is slated to surpass the $9 billion mark by 2024. Moreover, e-bikes, ReVolt's flagship product segment, is expected to account for as much as nearly 25% of the entire fuel cell vehicle market-yet it is not as crowded as the traditional electric vehicle market, which serves as a major advantage for the Company.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses the Company's compelling positioning, exciting opportunities, and innovative subsidiary spin-off plans.

Goldman noted, "Huge industry sales growth and market penetration is expected in emerging markets, as a result of the relative affordability and practicality of e-bikes over automobiles and as a replacement for current motorbikes. With an installed base of motorcycles and motorbikes that dwarfs automobiles, industry estimates could prove to be conservative. "

"Meanwhile in the U.S., ReVolt's first new product, a stylish, retro motorcycle, Classic Electric Motorbike with Sidecar will be powered by an electric motor utilizing an Alternet Systems designed lithium battery solution. This classic design has been seen in movies to include The Great Escape. Future products will target emerging markets, where demand is high for daily use motorbikes, Goldman commented.

"Looking ahead, Alternet's innovative subsidiary public spin-off strategy is a tool which should increase shareholder value and enable companies to operate in their own vertical categories, using the lithium IP technologies, concluded Goldman. "ReVolt's spin-off is expected to occur in the coming quarters."

About Alternet Systems, Inc.

Alternet Systems, Inc. is leveraging its key lithium battery technologies patent agreement to introduce innovative, environmentally sustainable products to various consumer markets. The first product category in which a first run of production will be introduced this year, is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products will be released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.

http://www.LithiumIP.com

