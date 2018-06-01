Alternet Systems Electric Motorcycle Positioned for Dual Income Streams From $22 Billion Market

Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced the company plans to establish two revenue streams within the global electric motorcycle market estimated by Global Market Insights to exceed $22 billion by 2024. In April this year, Alternet launched its new ReVolt Electic Motorbikes business utilizing the company's growing and evolving portfolio of lithium battery technologies. The first motorcycle, currently in pilot production, is based on BMW's classic, WWII era, R71 motorcycle with sidecar. ReVolt is planning to produce a limited edition of the retro-classic electric motorcycle later this year in time for the holiday season. ReVolt is developing a rugged, utility daily driver electric motorcycle for introduction into the developing economic markets of Africa next year. The recent report from Global Market Insights validates Alternet's strategy to establish a second revenue stream within the global electric motorcycle market with the sales of lithium-ion batteries to power any electric motorcycle.

"Our business focus is on rugged, sustainable power solutions," said Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet. "Our portfolio of technology is centered today on lithium-ion batteries and that portfolio is growing and evolving. We firmly believe the best way to develop rugged and sustainable power solutions that are consistently dependable is through the simultaneous integration of those power solutions into rugged operating environments. Hence the introduction of ReVolt and our ongoing military defense work. Adding electric motorcycle lithium-ion battery sales to ReVolt electric motorcycle sales is in line with Alternet's focus on rugged, sustainable power solutions."

Learn more about ReVolt's on the company's website: http://www.revoltmotorbikes.com

Learn more about Alternet Systems on the company's website: http://www.lithiumip.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

https://www.otc-alyi.com/contact/

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.