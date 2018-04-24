Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) has launched an Electric Vehicle (EV) business called ReVolt Electric Motorbikes utilizing the company's portfolio of patented lithium battery technologies developed by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) and tested by Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. A recent research report released by Global Market Insights, Inc., predicts that the EV market will surpass $9 billion by 2024. Forbes reports in a recent article that battery technology and charging infrastructure are the essentials necessary to see the EV market continue to grow.

Alternet secured the lithium battery technology patents form Air Products and Chemicals last year. Alternet plans to further develop and commercialize its lithium battery technology by applying the technology to specific industrial and consumer applications. The recent launch of ReVolt Electric Motorbikes is Alternet's first initiative to apply its lithium battery technologies.

The Alternet lithium battery technologies were originally developed to provide a stable, long-lasting and safe solution for the growing electric vehicle (EV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) market in addition to the portable power (PP) market for the growing number of personal electronic devices. Among other features, the Alternet lithium battery technologies expand the operating temperature window of lithium-ion batteries compared to currently available lithium-ion batteries thus improving safety by reducing the risk of combustion and also improving efficiency by reducing or eliminating a supplemental battery cooling function.

Alternet has launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes as a subsidiary to integrate Alternet's patented lithium battery technology into a new line of Electric Motorcycles for both domestic and international markets. ReVolt will start with the production of retro-classic designs for the US market and later introduce a utility daily driver for everyday transportation in developing economic regions. The first motorcycle, currently in pilot production, is based on BMW's classic, WWII era, R71 motorcycle with sidecar. ReVolt is planning to produce a limited edition of the retro-classic electric motorcycle later this year in time for the holiday season.

Alternet's ReVolt Electric Motorbikes plans to become a world leader in the production of electric motorcycles by 1.) first establishing a manufacturing capacity and to then 2.) refine the Alternet lithium battery technology through the production and sales of a fun, useful and affordable electric motorbikes based on classic motorcycle designs for the U.S. consumer market. With a manufacturing capacity established and a lithium battery technology on the market, ReVolt Electric Motorbikes plans to begin delivering a line of daily driver electric motorbikes to developing economic regions.

