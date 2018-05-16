Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry

Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced plans to bring its Retro-Classic ReVolt Electric Motorcycle with Sidecar to market this fall using a Pop-Up Shop sales and marketing strategy. The Pop-Up retail market industry has grown to approximately $10 billion dollars. "We plan to hit the state fair season and take our Retro-Classic ReVolt Electric Motorcycles with Sidecar direct to the consumer instead of trying to guess at the right marketing plan to get the consumer to come see us," said Randell Torno, Alternet Systems, CEO. "We plan to have a mobile retail display and keep it on the move to let as many people as possible take a ReVolt Motorcycle for a test drive. We'll take some great pictures of those taking test drives and encourage them to share the pics on their favorite social media. Of course, we'll also be ready to take deposits and deliver a fun and affordable Retro-Classic ReVolt Electric Motorcycle with Sidecar in time for the holidays."

Alternet Systems recently launched an Electric Vehicle (EV) business called ReVolt Electric Motorbikes utilizing the company's portfolio of patented lithium battery technologies developed by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) and tested by Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. The company has a prototype electric motorcycle underdevelopment at this time targeted for the U.S. market. The first motorcycle, currently in pilot production, is based on BMW's classic, WWII era, R71 motorcycle with sidecar. ReVolt is planning to produce a limited edition of the Retro-Classic Electric Motorcycle later this year in time for the holiday season. Alternet's phase 2 plan for ReVolt is to develop a utility, daily driver electric motorcycle for developing and transitional economic markets with plans to introduce the electric motorcycle next year in Africa. Atlernet and ReVolt's phase 2 plan supports the United Nations Environmental Program guidance for 2 and 3 wheel vehicles in developing and transitional markets.

About Alternet Systems, Inc.

Alternet Systems, Inc. is leveraging its key lithium battery technologies patent agreement to introduce innovative, environmentally sustainable products to various consumer markets. The first product category in which a first run of production will be introduced this year, is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products will be released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.

