Alterra Home Loans Promotes Marc Hernandez to President

Hernandez joined Alterra in 2015 when he established a branch in Chicago and ultimately grew a regional presence for the company. He later moved into a divisional leadership position overseeing Alterra's East Coast production where he was instrumental in driving results for the company. Hernandez brings with him 17 years of mortgage industry experience in both sales and operations, including roles at Countrywide, Bank of America, and Huntington Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from the University of Notre Dame.

"Marc's a by-product of our culture and a prime example of our commitment to professional growth and grooming our leaders so they can be promoted from within. He knows the mortgage business well, but more importantly, he knows the people side of the business and excels at working well with a wide range of personalities," said Madiedo. "In an industry that's constantly changing, Marc has an incredible ability to articulate his vision, set the direction for the company and execute. A successful leader needs to be very curious about what needs to change, and Marc is always challenging the status quo and questioning what we as an industry and company can do better. I also love that we were able to grow another Latino leader into our industry. I'm proud of that."

Madiedo, who will continue to serve as CEO of Panorama Mortgage Group which owns the Alterra brand, selected Hernandez for the position not solely because of his innate talent, but also because of the emotional intelligence, leadership skills and critical thinking he regularly demonstrates. As just one of a handful of Hispanic mortgage banking presidents in the country, Madiedo views Hernandez's promotion as a continuation of the diversity to which Alterra is committed.

"Alterra has a strong, client-focused foundation and truly outstanding culture where driven professionals thrive. I'm eager to help the company reach the next level of success and growth by enhancing our product offering, investing in our technology platform, and inspiring our team of top-tier talent," said Hernandez. "My goal is to build a best-in-class operations platform and explore strategic opportunities that will enable Alterra to better serve our clients and be part of a larger national conversation among independent mortgage bankers."

Miguel Narvaez, chief revenue officer of Alterra and Panorama Mortgage Group believes Hernandez is the perfect choice for Alterra's future. "At Panorama Mortgage Group, it is our belief that our industry is on the precipice of a new generation of mortgage leaders, and we consider it a priority to empower and prepare leaders like Marc Hernandez. We strongly believe in investing in practitioners who are striving to become future leaders. In the history of our industry, there has never been a more important time to provide a path for mortgage entrepreneurs to become the mortgage leaders of tomorrow."

About Alterra Home Loans

Alterra Home Loans is a minority-owned, Nevada-based retail lender that provides mortgage loans and refinancing services to new and existing homeowners. With branches throughout the U.S., Alterra is committed to helping consumers "build wealth through homeownership" by offering high quality financial mortgage solutions that are supported by sophisticated tools, better processes and innovative products. Alterra's inclusive approach to mortgage lending is focused on helping consumers of all cultures, especially those who are underserved, attain financial security and create a better life for themselves and their children by achieving the American Dream.

