Alterra Real Estate Advisors Sells Office Building in New Albany, Ohio Area to OhioHealth For $9,750,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Kitchen, President of Alterra Real Estate Advisors, has sold 5150 East Dublin Granville Road, an 83,000 SF office building in the extremely successful New Albany area to OhioHealth, Central Ohio's largest hospital system. The building was constructed in 1999 and renovated in 2007. OhioHealth closed on the property May 19, 2021 for $9,750,000.

OhioHealth's plans to redevelop the building into their New Albany Medical Campus at a cost of approximately $36.2 million. The cost is less than building new, OhioHealth said in a release. This building enables OhioHealth to expand their services and will offer urgent care, primary care, various specialties, lab and imaging, and an onsite retail pharmacy, according to their System Vice President, Construction and Facilities, Roland Tokarski.

Alterra, which is celebrating 20 years of business, is a full service brokerage firm locally based in Columbus, Ohio and leases and manages nearly two million square feet of commercial real estate. Brad Kitchen is an individual member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), an exclusive designation earned only by the top commercial real estate agents worldwide.

