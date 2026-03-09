Alteryx Accelerates its Next Phase of Growth with AI-Ready Data and Automation at Enterprise Scale

Surpassing $1B in ARR and More Than 380M Automated Workflows Annually, Alteryx One Delivers the Trusted Data Foundation Enterprises Need to Operationalize AI

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI-ready data and analytics company, today announced its next phase of growth at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, surpassing $1 billion in ARR and powering more than 380 million automated workflows annually. As enterprises shift from AI experimentation to full-scale execution, demand for trusted automation and AI-ready data has never been higher. With Alteryx One, organizations are operationalizing AI responsibly and accelerating enterprise-scale decision-making.

Enterprises continue to invest heavily in AI, with 89% planning to maintain or increase spending in 2026, as generative and agentic AI technologies promise transformative impact. Yet trust remains a critical barrier: 28% of organizations report limited or no confidence in the accuracy and quality of their data. As companies move from experimentation to execution, reliable data and repeatable workflows have become the foundation for operationalizing AI successfully.

To address these challenges, Alteryx One brings together this strategy — a single platform trusted by thousands of customers that connects data, business context, and AI for insights.

Scaling AI and Automation with Alteryx One

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to execution, particularly with agentic AI, data remains the defining factor. Nearly half (49%) of leaders cite high-quality, accessible, and well-governed data as the top requirement for AI to reach its full potential. To meet this need, Alteryx One provides a trusted logic layer, a governed, repeatable workflow that captures business logic, preserves lineage, and produces AI-ready outputs. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to operationalize AI responsibly and scale automation with confidence.

Adoption of Alteryx One is accelerating, with thousands of customers upgrading to the new, simplified edition pricing model, making it easier to access advanced AI and automation capabilities. Built-in enterprise security and governance provide the controls organizations need to scale. By seamlessly connecting to enterprise data sources, AI models, and business applications, Alteryx One delivers trusted, governed data wherever it's needed.

"As AI moves from generating insights to taking action, the stakes fundamentally change," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of Alteryx. "When automation becomes agentic, inconsistency is no longer just inefficient. It becomes an enterprise risk. AI requires a governed and repeatable logic layer. Without that foundation, organizations don't just move faster — they scale risk faster than productivity. Alteryx is purpose-built for this next phase, giving enterprises the control, transparency, and confidence to operationalize AI, and giving lines of business the flexibility they need to adapt and change."

In 2025, Alteryx also celebrated 10 years of its global Community, which now includes more than 750,000 members worldwide. Community members have shared thousands of peer-driven solutions, workflows, and best practices, helping organizations accelerate onboarding, scale analytics initiatives faster, and maximize the value of Alteryx One. This collaborative ecosystem continues to fuel innovation and enables customers to operationalize automation and AI using proven, real-world approaches.

"Alteryx is moving fast, and it's exciting to be part of the journey," said Alexander Abi-Najm, of Aimpoint Digital and Alteryx ACE. "The energy around product innovations and the momentum across the Alteryx One platform is apparent. As a longtime active member of the Alteryx community, it's great to see these tools evolve and expand, making it easier than ever for users to solve complex problems, share insights, and drive real impact across organizations."

Automation at Enterprise Scale

The need for reliable, scalable automation has never been more evident. In 2025, Alteryx customers executed more than 380 million automated workflows, up from more than 260 million in 2023, highlighting how organizations are moving beyond experimentation to governed, enterprise-wide automation that operationalizes analytics.

At the core of that growth are understandable, visible, governed, repeatable workflows that make it possible to operationalize analytics and enable trusted AI across the business. Alteryx enables organizations to extend automation into new generative AI use cases while maintaining explainable, auditable outputs aligned with enterprise compliance standards. With new generative AI capabilities embedded in Alteryx One, users can interact with data using natural language, accelerate model development, and embed AI-driven insights directly into trusted workflows — helping organizations scale innovation without sacrificing control.

Business Performance

The momentum behind Alteryx One is reflected in both market performance and renewed leadership focus. In 2025, the company surpassed $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), signaling strong enterprise adoption and long-term customer commitment. Alteryx was also recognized in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Analytics Software Products, underscoring continued product leadership and high customer satisfaction.

At the same time, Alteryx has expanded its cloud data platform ecosystem, including a deepened partnership with Google Cloud. This collaboration enables customers to work directly with cloud-scale data and accelerate analytics and AI initiatives in modern cloud environments.

At the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando this week, the company also introduced a refreshed brand identity reflecting its evolution into a unified platform for AI-powered analytics and enterprise-scale automation. With Alteryx One at the center of this evolution, the company is redefining how enterprises scale AI and automation responsibly, providing the trusted foundation needed to drive intelligent outcomes.

