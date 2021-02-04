Alteryx Analytics and Data Science Community Platform Named 2021 'Community of the Year'

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), today announced the Alteryx Community was named 2021 Community of the Year by CMX, the largest network of community professionals. This top industry honor reflects strong growth and momentum in the Alteryx Community Platform as measured by user experiences, membership growth and deep user engagement in 2020. The Alteryx Community empowers users and information workers to upskill in analytics and data science, share use cases and outcomes with peers, and leverage a rich knowledge base to advance analytics and data science skills.

The Alteryx Community was selected as CMX's Community of the Year out of hundreds of community platform nominations, receiving thousands of votes from community users and a panel of judges. With 62% year-over-year (YoY) growth in registered users and over 50% YoY increase in user engagement, the Alteryx Community also introduced ground-breaking innovations in 2020. Highlights include:

The Advancing Data and Analytics Potential Together (ADAPT) Program : When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 , Alteryx was in a unique position to give back to those whose jobs were impacted. Alteryx introduced the ADAPT program, designed to help anyone upskill and advance in analytics, regardless of their prior job experience. ADAPT grants free data science and analytics training, an Alteryx software license and free certification to thousands of unemployed individuals across the globe. To date, the ADAPT program has upskilled over 12,000 people globally, providing them with in-demand and valuable skillsets for employment in today's business world.

: When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in , Alteryx was in a unique position to give back to those whose jobs were impacted. Alteryx introduced the ADAPT program, designed to help anyone upskill and advance in analytics, regardless of their prior job experience. ADAPT grants free data science and analytics training, an Alteryx software license and free certification to thousands of unemployed individuals across the globe. To date, the ADAPT program has upskilled over 12,000 people globally, providing them with in-demand and valuable skillsets for employment in today's business world. Data Science Portal : In Sept. 2020 , Alteryx launched the Data Science Portal on the Alteryx Community Platform, curating articles, guest posts and podcast episodes focused on data science. The portal offers knowledge and resources to both current customers and the broader analytics community, specifically targeting current and aspiring data scientists with a compilation of relevant content from across the Alteryx Community.

: In , Alteryx launched the Data Science Portal on the Alteryx Community Platform, curating articles, guest posts and podcast episodes focused on data science. The portal offers knowledge and resources to both current customers and the broader analytics community, specifically targeting current and aspiring data scientists with a compilation of relevant content from across the Alteryx Community. Virtual Solution Center (VSC): In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alteryx launched the VSC in March 2020 to extend one-on-one support for Alteryx users in a virtual environment. This initiative proved to be a critical resource for data workers, helping them pivot and transform their analytic models during challenging times.

"After a year full of milestones for the Alteryx Community, we are thrilled to receive this high honor from CMX as we enter 2021 focused on enhancing the overall Community experience," said Libby Duane Adams, chief advocacy officer and co-founder of Alteryx. "Providing personalized experiences down to the individual user level and developing enticing content for various audiences are a few areas of concentration for the team this year. The Alteryx Community is not just a destination for Alteryx customers, but for anyone interested in analytics, data science and process automation."

In addition to these initiatives, the Alteryx Community continually listened to customer feedback in 2020, implementing 130 product ideas submitted to the Community by Alteryx users. The importance of user feedback and ideas is helping to shape the Alteryx APA Platform and extended resources on the Community.

"Our award-winning Alteryx Community Platform excels in offering interactive learning and peer-to-peer exchange of analytics outcomes and knowledge, creating one of the industry's largest open exchanges to share analytics outcomes," said Sharmila Mulligan, chief strategy and marketing officer of Alteryx. "The Community is designed to accelerate upskilling and a culture of analytics across organizations. We are honored to be recognized by CMX for the impact we are making on the industry through the wealth of information and incredible user experience our Community delivers."

About Alteryx

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com .

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

