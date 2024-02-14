Alteryx and Databricks Fast-Track AI for Enterprises with Deepened Integration

Alteryx joins Partner Connect and expands cloud capabilities with Databricks, allowing business users to simultaneously utilize the Alteryx interface with the Databricks platform for more intelligent insights

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in AI for enterprise analytics, today announced its expanded partnership and product integrations with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. These new capabilities provide a faster path to AI-driven insights, enabling business users to get to their first analytics use case in just a few clicks – saving implementation time while leveraging a governed, visible process.

These advancements come at a key time, as fewer than 10% of companies reported having generative AI use cases in production and just over 10% are piloting the technology according to a CDO Agenda 2024 study by MIT. Organizations often leave business domain experts out of critical steps in the analytics process, losing out on potential revenue that could have come from AI use cases.

"It's no secret that AI has become a top priority for leading organizations. For successful AI adoption, it's critical to include functional domain experts who understand the data and the use cases best," said Adam Wilson, senior vice president and general manager, Alteryx Analytics Cloud. "This new functionality will help enterprises involve these domain experts in the analytics process earlier and more seamlessly than ever by uniting Alteryx's easy-to-use interface with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform."

With the expanded integration, Databricks customers can launch a free trial of the Alteryx Analytics Cloud from the Alteryx tile in the Databricks Partner Connect menu. Users can also now execute Alteryx Designer Cloud workflows using Databricks SQL and SQL Serverless – enabling more users to leverage Databricks to run all SQL and business intelligence (BI) applications at scale with up to 12 times better price/performance in the environment of their choice. Additionally, Alteryx now supports Databricks on AWS and Azure. These additions give business users even more tools to leverage AI-powered analytics at scale.

"Our vision for the Data Intelligence Platform is to democratize access to data and AI to everyone," said Ken Wong, senior director, Product Management at Databricks. "Alteryx joining Databricks Partner Connect and expanding on our integration will make it easier than ever for business users to harness the power of our platform, without being dependent on scarce data specialists."

Learn more about the Alteryx and Databricks partnership here.

About Alteryx

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.