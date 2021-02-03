Alteryx and HCL Technologies Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Analytics Automation and Digital Transformation for Global 2000 Enterprises

IRVINE, Calif. and NOIDA, India, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), and HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced a global strategic alliance to help companies across the globe succeed in their analytics automation and digital transformation priorities. As part of this strategic engagement, HCL has also been named an Alteryx Elite Alliance Partner.

With HCL's broad expertise in transforming IT and lines-of-business, the alliance will also accelerate Alteryx usage in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to meet customers' hybrid cloud modernization needs and strengthen HCL's portfolio of data science and transformative analytics automation. In addition, HCL's rapidly growing Digital and Analytics Services will accelerate the digital journey of knowledge workers in the Global 2000 with Alteryx's unique ease-of-use and unified analytics, data science and process automation capabilities.

HCL and Alteryx's collaboration on customer transformation priorities began in 2020 and the success of the relationship paved the way to forming an Elite-level strategic alliance, which includes joint go-to-market (GTM) activities globally, a scaled competency on Alteryx within HCL and HCL's ability to act as a value-added reseller (VAR) of Alteryx solutions.

"We are seeing a strong appetite and adoption of advanced analytics automation capability in enterprises across the globe," said Anand Birje, senior corporate vice president and head of HCL's Digital & Analytics division. "The pairing of Alteryx's intuitive, analytic process automation platform with our strategic digital expertise will serve current and future clients in accelerating their digital adoption and business transformation."

"Digital transformation is moving at an accelerated pace and we are excited to partner with HCL to drive automation and innovation across Global 2000 organizations," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Alteryx. "HCL's blueprint for automation and their deep digital transformation expertise, combined with Alteryx automation and our unprecedented ease-of-use will super-charge the priority initiatives across global enterprises."

The alliance is driven by the large and growing market opportunity for enterprise-wide data analytics, data science and process automation. Some initial areas of joint solution focus include citizen-led advanced analytics, data science, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive initial quick wins and pave the way for continuous innovation. Both HCL and Alteryx will focus on data-driven process automation and orchestration across distributed hybrid and multi-cloud environments to help organizations accelerate value from data platform modernization initiatives. In addition, they will complete data and analytics automaton with deep application expertise to deliver insights across business functions and industry sectors.

As part of this alliance, Alteryx and HCL will also develop and execute a variety of go-to-market initiatives to reach clients worldwide. For more information about the Alteryx and HCL alliance, please visit https://www.alteryx.com/alteryx-alliances.

About Alteryx

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL's Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 10.02 billion. Its 159,682 ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

