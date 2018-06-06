Alteryx Announces 2018 Partner of the Year Awards and Inspire Sponsors

Alteryx partners with world-class systems integrators, value-added resellers and analytics experts that embrace the challenge of our modern, data-driven world, and support customers in achieving heart-pounding moments of insight. Through an array of support services, including training and enablement, workflow and model development, and best practice sharing, the Alteryx global network of channel and technology alliance partners deliver game-changing, career-making business outcomes for customers, expanding Alteryx sales and support to more than 60 countries. The 2018 Partner of the Year Award winners include:

Global Partner of the Year: Slalom

Slalom North America Partner of the Year: ProKarma

ProKarma System Integrator Partner of the Year: Slalom

Slalom EMEA Partner of the Year: The Information Lab

The Information Lab Latin America Partner of the Year: CSC Brasil

CSC Brasil Asia Pacific Partner of the Year: Classmethod

Classmethod ANZ Partner of the Year: MIP

MIP Rookie Partner of the Year: Lightalytics

Lightalytics Rocket Partner of the Year: Decisive Data

"The winning organizations were selected because they serve as both excellent ambassadors for Alteryx and trusted advisors to customers with deep knowledge of the next-generation analytics industry, providing the highest level of expertise within their respective markets," said Steve Walden, senior vice president (SVP) of business development. "Our partners are a catalyst of our growth, providing expertise and geographic support to connect people and solve more challenges. These awards are our opportunity to thank and recognize our partners for these unwavering efforts."

In addition to the recipients of this year's "Partner of the Year Awards," Alteryx also recognizes the sponsoring partners that make Inspire possible each year. Sponsors of the 2018 Inspire conference include Microsoft, Tableau, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Experian Marketing Services, Decisive Data, InterWorks, Grazitti Interactive, Keyrus, Metric Insights, ProKarma, Slalom, Snowflake Computing, Teknion Data Solutions, Accenture, De Villiers Walton (DVW), Ironside Group, Mapbox and Qlik. The breadth of sponsors at this year's event is indicative of Alteryx's ability to bring together the key players—both large and niche—in the expansive data science and analytics ecosystem to provide customers with the best experience.

If you missed the excitement of Inspire in Anaheim, you can view highlights from the event here and attend Inspire Europe 2018, which will take place on October 10-12 in London. The Partner of the Year Awards for Europe will be announced at that time.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

