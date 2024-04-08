Alteryx Announces Luminary Speakers for Company's Inspire, the Analytics Event

Inspire conference to feature keynote speaker Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leader in AI for enterprise analytics, today announced the speaker lineup for Alteryx Inspire 2024, the company's annual customer, partner, and executive conference taking place in Las Vegas from May 13-16. Inspire 2024 will bring together thousands of global attendees. The event will be headlined by Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, one of Fortune's "World's 50 Greatest Leaders," and the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, which leads the world in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions that benefit humanity. The event also includes an in-depth training program, free certification exams, and a comprehensive breakout session catalog, to name a few.

At Inspire, attendees will hear from industry leaders sharing inspiring stories and insights using Alteryx AI and analytics innovations to modernize their business and accelerate digital transformation. Meanwhile, the Executive Summit will provide top business leaders with peer-to-peer learning focused on staying resilient during economic uncertainty. Additionally, this year marks the 15th anniversary of the Grand Prix competition, where attendees can watch top Alteryx users compete in the ultimate Analytics for All showdown by racing to be the fastest to solve challenges through building workflows.

Inspire will feature real customer success stories, just like Joao Zocca's, Controller and FP&A Director at Suzano. "Leveraging Alteryx was paramount to the success of our Digital Upskilling program, providing our finance team with the right tools and insights needed to lead in an era of limitless innovation. This journey has fostered a collaborative culture among our teams, enabling them to become central players in our digital transformation in finance." This is just one of the many use cases that will illuminate the path for attendees on their own analytics journeys.

Attendees will leave the conference motivated and encouraged to build the enterprise of the future with dynamic presentations from President and Chief Revenue Officer Paula Hansen, Chief Product Officer Suresh Vittal, and more. They will also have the chance to shape the future of Alteryx innovations through Alteryx Product Sneaks.

"At Inspire, we have the opportunity to unlock the full potential of AI-powered analytics together," said Paula Hansen, president and chief revenue officer, Alteryx. "We are bringing together data pros and practitioners, business and tech leaders, and some of the sharpest minds in AI to transform data into insights and turn challenges into triumphs."

In addition to delivering impactful thought leadership sessions, Infosys will also be joining the conference as this year's Diamond Sponsor.

Register now for the Alteryx Inspire 2024 conference at www.alteryx.com/inspire and watch the Inspire preview video on SiliconANGLE's theCUBE.

About Alteryx

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.