Alteryx Appoints New SVP of Sales to Lead Americas

News provided by

Alteryx, Inc.

09 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Accomplished enterprise cloud sales leader Mark Dorsey joins Alteryx to support customer-centric strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced the appointment of Mark Dorsey as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas to broaden Alteryx's market presence and maximize opportunities at all points in the customer journey. Dorsey will lead strategic selling efforts for the Americas, with an emphasis on driving sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Go-To-Market leadership team," said Paula Hansen, President and CRO, Alteryx. "As an experienced sales executive, Mark's leadership and clear vision are going to be cornerstones of our strategy during the next phase of growth. I am confident that he will empower our sales organization to drive meaningful value for our customers regardless of where they are at in their analytics journey."

Dorsey joins Alteryx with extensive experience building and leading high-performing sales teams at top global brands, including Oracle, Bank of America Merchant Services and IBM. At Oracle, he served as the SVP of the Retail Vertical for North America, where he was responsible for revenue growth across North America within the cloud, on premise and hardware lines of business. In an earlier role as the SVP of Enterprise Cloud Sales, he grew the cloud business from conception and transformed the on premise-focused sales organization into a skilled cloud sales organization.

"With the recent innovations to Alteryx AiDIN and the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform, it's an exciting time to join the Alteryx team," said Mark Dorsey, SVP of Sales, Americas, Alteryx. "We have the tremendous opportunity as a sales organization to create value for our customers by helping them unlock the power of their data and make business decisions that move the needle for their organizations."

About Alteryx
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all with the award-winning Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.   

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

