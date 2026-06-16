Alteryx Appoints Steve Holsten as Chief Legal Officer

Technology executive brings more than three decades of legal leadership experience guiding high-growth software companies through transformation and strategic expansion

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., an AI-ready data and analytics company, today announced the appointment of Steve Holsten as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Holsten will lead Alteryx's global legal organization and oversee strategic counsel, corporate governance, compliance, risk management, and business transactions as the company continues to drive innovation in analytics and AI.

Steve Holsten

In this role, Holsten will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, partnering across the business to support Alteryx's growth strategy, strengthen governance, and help the company navigate an evolving regulatory and technology landscape.

"What drew me to Alteryx is both the team and the solutions we're delivering to customers at a time when confidence in AI has never been more important," said Steve Holsten, Chief Legal Officer at Alteryx. "As organizations accelerate their use of AI, they need to move quickly while maintaining the accountability, transparency, and controls required to operate at enterprise scale. I'm looking forward to building on the strong foundation already in place at Alteryx and helping organizations modernize with confidence."

Holsten is a software industry veteran with more than 30 years of legal leadership experience guiding technology companies through growth, transformation, public offerings, and strategic transactions. He previously held various senior legal leadership roles at Workfront, which was acquired by Adobe, and Eloqua, where he helped lead the company through its successful initial public offering and subsequent acquisition by Oracle. Throughout his career, Holsten has played a key role in helping high-growth technology companies navigate complex business environments, scale operations, and execute significant corporate transactions. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at a venture capital firm, where he led legal strategy and operations for the firm and its portfolio companies spanning AI, software, EdTech, and professional services.

"Steve brings a rare combination of deep legal expertise and highly collaborative leadership," said Andy MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer at Alteryx. "He has helped organizations navigate complex transitions, rapid growth, and evolving regulatory environments throughout his career. His experience will be invaluable as we continue delivering solutions that customers can trust to power business-critical decisions."

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.