Alteryx Puts Business Logic at the Center of Agentic AI, Enabling Enterprises to Operationalize AI at Scale

New capabilities across the Alteryx One platform unify data, analytics, and AI to enable agent-driven outcomes

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. , a leading AI-ready data and analytics company, today unveiled new product capabilities that advance agentic automation across the enterprise. New enhancements to the Alteryx One platform unify data, business logic, and AI in a single system, enabling organizations to move beyond experimentation and operationalize analytics as intelligent outcomes.

As enterprises scale AI, the bottleneck is no longer access to models — it is the business context those models run on. Most AI agents today query raw data directly, with little understanding of how the business actually works. Meanwhile, the logic that would make their answers trustworthy often lives in prompts that are difficult to audit, verify, or update. At the same time, responsibility for AI workflows is moving closer to the business, with leaders expecting a 11% shift from centralized teams to individual lines of business over the next three years. This shift is increasing demand for a model that allows business teams to define and maintain the logic AI operates on while giving IT the visibility, governance, and control needed to support enterprise scale.

The logic behind business decisions already exists within the workflows analysts build every day. Operationalizing agentic automation means putting that logic to work in a consistent, governed way while continuously maintaining it so business teams can own it and IT can confidently support it.

Extending Trusted Workflows into Agent-Driven Systems

Alteryx is introducing new capabilities that make it easier to turn data-to-insight workflows into agent-driven systems, including Agent Studio and the Alteryx One MCP Server. Agent Studio allows teams to package trusted datasets and business logic into reusable agents within Alteryx One, while MCP Server extends those agents into enterprise applications such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, as well as AI agents and LLMs like Claude and OpenAI.

By combining trusted data, business logic, and AI within the Alteryx One platform, organizations can turn workflows into systems that execute processes and deliver consistent, reliable outcomes at scale. Together, these innovations help organizations operationalize analytics with greater consistency and confidence by grounding AI agents in workflows rather than guesses. The result is AI that is visible, understandable, repeatable, and auditable, with outputs that remain consistent across channels and aligned with business logic the organization has already validated.

"AI is only as good as the business logic underneath it," said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. "Alteryx turns the workflows your analysts already trust into the layer agents run on — so AI stops generating fast guesses and starts doing the work, the same way every time, on logic the business owns and IT can stand behind."

One Platform from Data to Agent-Driven Outcome

To make agent-driven automation work, business teams need a reliable way to build and run workflows in a single environment, with central oversight from IT teams. Alteryx One brings these pieces together, giving analysts and operations teams a unified, trusted platform to build, manage, and scale data-to-insight workflows across various data environments while ensuring IT maintains the governance and control needed to support the business.

The new Alteryx One desktop app serves as a unified starting point for accessing Designer, cloud services, data, and AI tools. Updates to Ask Alteryx, Designer, improved connectivity, and Live Query for BigQuery help users work faster and access enterprise data directly where it lives — including BigQuery's native AI capabilities for processing unstructured data at scale, without moving data or writing code.

Flexible Deployment Options to Run Workflows Where They're Needed

Organizations need the flexibility to run analytics where it makes the most sense for their business. Alteryx One supports this with expanded options for running and managing workflows, helping teams scale processing, securely access data, and maintain control without added complexity.

New and expanded deployment options include:

Workspace Execution (GA): Runs workflows in the cloud, reducing reliance on local machines or servers and making it easier to scale processing as needed.

Runs workflows in the cloud, reducing reliance on local machines or servers and making it easier to scale processing as needed. Data Bridge: Provides secure access to on-premises and private network data, allowing cloud workflows to connect to data without moving it.

Provides secure access to on-premises and private network data, allowing cloud workflows to connect to data without moving it. Server Execution (Coming Soon): Allows analysts to view, manage, and schedule server-based workflows from the cloud while continuing to run them in on-premises environments.

One Control Plane for Governance at Scale

Last year alone, Alteryx customers ran more than 380 million workflows across environments. As organizations scale analytics and AI, maintaining consistency, governance, and oversight throughout workflows becomes increasingly critical. Enterprise IT teams need a centralized approach that enables governance at scale without slowing business teams down.

Alteryx One provides a unified platform for building, managing, and governing workflows across environments. Workflows created within Alteryx One are automatically versioned, assigned ownership and certification metadata, and managed through built-in governance and approval processes, helping organizations maintain visibility and control as analytics moves into production and AI-driven systems.

Additional platform capabilities further strengthen enterprise governance and operational control, including:

Data Labels and Asset Certification: Helps organizations identify sensitive data, track ownership, and apply governance policies, so trusted data is used across analytics and AI workflows.

Helps organizations identify sensitive data, track ownership, and apply governance policies, so trusted data is used across analytics and AI workflows. Live Query and Expanded Enterprise Connectors: Enables teams to securely work with data directly where it resides, including platforms such as BigQuery, Databricks, and Snowflake, without unnecessary data movement or replication.

Enables teams to securely work with data directly where it resides, including platforms such as BigQuery, Databricks, and Snowflake, without unnecessary data movement or replication. Centralized Connection Management: Simplifies credential and data-access management across Server, Designer, and Workspace Execution, with DCM as a Service coming soon.

Simplifies credential and data-access management across Server, Designer, and Workspace Execution, with DCM as a Service coming soon. SDLC Packages and Promotion for Workflows (Coming Soon): Introduces approval workflows, dependency validation, testing checkpoints, and version-controlled workflow promotion to help organizations manage analytics assets more consistently across development and production environments.

Together, these capabilities help organizations operationalize analytics and agentic automation with greater consistency, transparency, and control, giving both business and IT teams confidence in how workflows and AI-driven processes are built, governed, and scaled.

"Moving from AI experimentation to real operational impact is a challenge so many organizations are facing, especially when it comes to trust," said Joseph Pantone, Vice President of BI and Analytics at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. "With Alteryx, we're able to take the business logic our analysts rely on every day and turn it into governed workflows that actually power how work gets done."

Operationalizing Agentic Automation at Scale

With Alteryx One, data-to-insight workflows become a core part of how work gets done. By extending this logic into AI-driven systems, organizations can automate processes, reduce manual effort, and ensure decisions are made consistently across the business, across tools, and at the scale enterprise AI requires.

Bringing together data, analytics, and AI in a single platform, Alteryx helps organizations apply trusted business logic across their day-to-day operations and achieve more reliable results. Learn more about the latest Alteryx One capabilities here.

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.