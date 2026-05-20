65% of Analysts Say AI Works Best When the Logic is Managed at the Business Level, Alteryx Research Finds

New report highlights the growing importance of human oversight, trusted data, and governed workflows as AI adoption accelerates

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., an AI-ready data and analytics company, today released its "2026 State of Data Analysts in the Age of AI" report, revealing that while AI is becoming central to business decision-making, human oversight remains critical to ensuring AI-generated outcomes are trusted and actionable. The research found that analysts spend nearly four hours per week validating and correcting AI-generated outputs, while poor data quality and governance continue to undermine AI and analytics initiatives. The findings also show that AI works best when the people closest to the business stay involved, with 65% of analysts saying AI and agent-based systems are most productive when the logic is managed at the business level. As organizations accelerate toward more agentic AI systems, the need for trusted data, governed logic and workflows, and human oversight continues to grow.

Key Findings at a Glance:

96% of data analysts are actively using AI tools in their roles

47% of failed AI and analytics projects are attributed to poor data quality or governance

65% of analysts say AI and agent-based systems are most productive when the logic is managed at the business level

Data analysts spend an average of 5.7 hours per week preparing and cleaning data and an additional 3.7 hours per week checking and correcting AI outputs

Only 3% prefer fully autonomous AI without routine human involvement, while 46% favor a human-in-the-loop approach

The findings point to a broader shift in how organizations are operationalizing AI. As businesses move from experimentation to deploying AI in core workflows and decision-making, trust increasingly depends on more than model performance alone. Analysts and operations teams play a critical role because they maintain business logic, governance standards, and operational context that help AI systems produce reliable and actionable outcomes.

Human Oversight Still Remains Central in the Age of Agentic AI

As AI becomes a bigger part of an analyst's day-to-day work, the impact goes beyond simple productivity gains. Businesses are quickly adopting more advanced AI capabilities, like agentic AI, but on the contrary, analysts are now spending more time reviewing, validating, and guiding AI-generated work. Over half (59%) expect to use AI agents to generate insights within the next year, and many are already using them to draft communications (59%) and manage workflows (54%).

Even as AI takes on a larger role in data-to-insight workflows, analysts remain closely involved because they are ultimately accountable for the quality, accuracy, and reliability of the outcomes. Nearly half (46%) prefer a human-in-the-loop approach where AI systems require human approval before taking action, while only 3% are comfortable with fully autonomous AI. The findings suggest that as AI becomes more embedded in business processes, trust, oversight, and human judgment remain essential to ensuring outputs are accurate, explainable, and aligned with business needs.

"AI is already influencing how businesses make decisions every day, but our research highlights a reality many organizations are now confronting: trust matters just as much as speed," said Andy MacMillan, CEO at Alteryx. "The people closest to the business play a critical role because they understand the logic, rules, and operational context behind decisions, whether that's pricing models, compliance requirements, or operational thresholds, and that business logic is constantly evolving. AI can accelerate work, but organizations still need governed workflows and human oversight to ensure outcomes are visible, understandable, repeatable, and auditable across the organization."

Data Challenges Continue to Limit AI Success

Behind every successful AI initiative is a strong data foundation, and many organizations are still struggling to get there. Even as AI adoption grows, ongoing issues with data quality, access, and governance continue to slow progress and limit AI effectiveness. Analysts say either poor data quality or governance are responsible for nearly half (47%) of failed AI and analytics projects, making it the biggest barrier to AI success.

Most (79%) analysts believe their data is ready for AI at scale, yet the day-to-day reality looks much different. Analysts still spend an average of nearly 6 hours each week preparing and cleaning data, plus nearly another 4 hours reviewing and correcting AI-generated outputs, checking for issues such as incorrect calculations, inconsistent metrics, or responses that don't align with company policies and definitions. Governance concerns are also rising, with access control and data exposure (42%) ranking as the top issue, followed closely by regulatory compliance (41%). These findings show that as companies push AI deeper into business operations, the people closest to the business increasingly need to provide the context AI relies on, including not just clean data, but also the business logic, workflows, policies, and governance that shape how decisions are made and acted on.

AI Becomes Core to Business Decision-Making

AI is quickly becoming part of everyday business decision-making. Nearly all analysts surveyed (96%) say they use AI tools in their work every day, and organizations are already seeing the impact. Among IT leaders, 85% report noticeable gains in employee productivity, while 79% say AI is helping teams make decisions faster.

As AI adoption grows, AI-generated insights are carrying more weight across the business. Half (50%) of analysts and 62% of IT leaders say that most or almost all business-critical decisions are now influenced by AI insights.

But generating insights faster doesn't always make decisions easier. The biggest challenge organizations face is helping business leaders understand and trust AI-generated outputs, with 43% saying interpreting and explaining AI insights remains a key barrier. At the same time, companies continue embedding AI into core technologies like cloud data warehouses (40%) and business intelligence tools (39%), making AI an increasingly central part of how businesses operate.

The Evolving Role of the Data Analyst

Analysts increasingly see AI as a collaborator that changes how work gets done, not a replacement for human expertise. In fact, 82% say automation is making them more effective by helping them work faster and focus on higher-value tasks.

As AI becomes more embedded in everyday operations, the role of the analyst is evolving from producing insights to guiding how AI systems operate. Over the next five years, 40% believe changing skill requirements will have the biggest impact on their responsibilities, while 36% point to the growing importance of real-time analytics. The findings suggest that analysts and operational teams will play an increasingly important role in defining, validating, and evolving the business logic AI systems rely on to deliver trusted, repeatable outcomes. This includes the rules, calculations, and operational processes that determine how the business actually runs, whether it's updating tax rules in different countries, changing sales commission structures, adjusting supply chain thresholds, or applying compliance and pricing policies as conditions evolve.

To learn more and explore the full findings, download the "2026 State of Data Analysts in the Age of AI" report.

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH: The survey was conducted by Coleman Parkes in April 2026, and targeted 700 data analysts and 700 IT leaders in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. These analysts and leaders work in banking, manufacturing, retail/consumer goods, insurance, and the public sector/education for organizations with an average global revenue of $3.3 billion and an average workforce of 4,977 employees.

ABOUT COLEMAN PARKES: Coleman Parkes is a full-service B2B market research agency specializing in IT/technology studies, targeting senior decision makers in SMB to large enterprises across multiple sectors globally.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.