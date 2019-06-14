Alteryx Celebrates 2019 Analytics Excellence Award Winners and ACEs

IRVINE, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced the recipients of the 2019 Alteryx Analytics Excellence Awards and new ACE program members at the company's annual user conference, Inspire U.S. 2019. During a keynote addressing the event audience, Olivia Duane Adams, co-founder and chief customer officer, recognized Alteryx customers for driving change within their organizations and communities and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with data science and analytics.

2019 Analytics Excellence Awards

Alteryx created the Alteryx Analytics Excellence Awards to celebrate users that go above and beyond to make a difference within their teams, organization, industry or community. The following use cases were selected as this year's honorees:

Using Analytics to Identify Product Safety Concerns at Polaris : Jason Lahr and Jenna Melnick spearheaded a project at Polaris, using Alteryx to automate the process of identifying potential safety concerns from technical case data for Polaris' suite of snowmobile, commercial, on-road and off-road vehicles. This approach helped identify more safety issues in warranty claims and resulted in better customer service, satisfaction and retention.

The ACE Program

Alteryx also introduced the newest members of the ACE program during Inspire. These influential Alteryx superusers offer invaluable support to their peers and the broader data science and analytics community. The six new members joining the existing 26 ACEs are:

Fiona Gordon , BI strategist director at Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc.: Fiona is passionate about exploring data for trends and outliers, once believing she could not do her job successfully without code, until she found Alteryx. Fiona says Alteryx is to data what peanut butter is to jelly.

Fiona is passionate about exploring data for trends and outliers, once believing she could not do her job successfully without code, until she found Alteryx. Fiona says Alteryx is to data what peanut butter is to jelly. Kenda Barnes , actuarial analyst at MedPro Group: Kenda co-leads the Indianapolis Alteryx User Group and is eager to share her journey with a global community, bringing together analysts with different backgrounds and skill sets.

Kenda co-leads the Indianapolis Alteryx User Group and is eager to share her journey with a global community, bringing together analysts with different backgrounds and skill sets. Nick Haylund, creator at nyxDATA : Nick grew from an analyst drowning in spreadsheets and SQL to thriving as a creator, advocate and champion of self-service analytics. Nick co-leads the Minneapolis Alteryx User Group and loves sharing his journey with the global community both online and offline.

: Nick grew from an analyst drowning in spreadsheets and SQL to thriving as a creator, advocate and champion of self-service analytics. Nick co-leads the Minneapolis Alteryx User Group and loves sharing his journey with the global community both online and offline. Samantha Jayne Hughes , analytical systems developer at Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd : Samantha leads the Coventry-Midlands Alteryx User Group and mentors individuals who are carving out their analytics paths. She teaches Alteryx at Sainsbury's and cites her biggest reward as saving her team hundreds of hours and witnessing the "aha!" moment with Alteryx.

: Samantha leads the Coventry-Midlands Alteryx User Group and mentors individuals who are carving out their analytics paths. She teaches Alteryx at Sainsbury's and cites her biggest reward as saving her team hundreds of hours and witnessing the "aha!" moment with Alteryx. Thales Donizeti, senior BI consultant at Five Acts: Thales is a consistent top contributor to the Alteryx Community and is spreading the thrill of solving in Brazil . He provides valuable contributions to Five Acts' customers, from integrating data sources to building predictive models.

Thales is a consistent top contributor to the Alteryx Community and is spreading the thrill of solving in . He provides valuable contributions to Five Acts' customers, from integrating data sources to building predictive models. Yugandhar Muley, vice president of Global Data School: Yug co-founded and leads the Bangalore Alteryx User Group in Bangalore, India . Through Alteryx For Good, he and his team were able to bring in over 100 volunteers with Alteryx skills, delivering huge impacts for local charities. His passion for giving back to the community is unparalleled.

"It's truly amazing to witness the impact that Alteryx users have on their communities, organizations and peers around the world," said Duane Adams. "This particular class of Alteryx Analytics Excellence Award winners and ACEs represent many countries, industries and backgrounds, and we are thrilled to recognize their achievements and amplification of data science and analytics around the world."

For additional details on this year's submissions, visit the Excellence Awards Hall of Fame on Alteryx Community. Alteryx customers can submit use cases for Alteryx Analytics Excellence Awards consideration all year on the Alteryx Use Cases page.

