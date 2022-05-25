Alteryx Empowers Public Sector to Accelerate Insights with Automated Analytics

Alteryx Designer-FIPS enhances users' ability to securely utilize analytics to make data-driven decisions

IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation Company, today announced Alteryx Designer-FIPS, a version of its flagship offering that is aligned with data security and computer system standards outlined in the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS). Now with a FIPS-compatible version of Alteryx Designer, public sector organizations including government agencies of all sizes can implement analytics automation to connect their businesses with insights.

Alteryx Designer-FIPS is an intuitive solution that automates analytic insights and operational processes for faster results in environments that require FIPS capabilities. Using repeatable drag-and-drop workflows, users can quickly profile, prepare, and blend data without having to write code or custom scripts. Leveraging this access to democratized analytics, government agencies can provide personalized services to citizens, developing more actionable insights to better protect national and economic interests.

"This launch underscores our commitment to expanding partnerships with government and improving the U.S. public sector's access to innovative technology," said David Colberg, vice president, global government affairs and public policy, Alteryx. "We understand the importance of offering a platform that meets the compliance needs of the federal government to better serve our customers and partners."

Partners with solutions built on Alteryx are now able to address the information security compliance needs of their public sector customers, reducing implementation time.

"As Alteryx's Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft and our resellers strive to meet the needs of our joint customers with industry leading solutions that adhere to security and compliance standards in the Federal Government space," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft president. "With the addition of Alteryx Designer-FIPS, Government agencies are now able to meet security requirements for data and its encryption."

For more information about how Alteryx is enabling the public sector to securely utilize analytics and make data driven decisions, visit the Alteryx Designer FIPS landing page.

