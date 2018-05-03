Alteryx Expands to Alter Analytics in France

"We enjoy a fantastic partnership with Alteryx and are excited by both the continued evolution of the platform and Alteryx expansion in EMEA," said Benjamin Long, founding director at The Information Lab France. "We are pleased to be part of the Alteryx office launch in France and look forward to helping even more local customers achieve business-changing insights."

"As an Alteryx customer, our continued adoption of the platform has been vital to our initiative to bring advanced analytics to the forefront of the company," said Benoit Raffin-Peyloz, chief data officer at Caisse d'Epargne Hauts de France. "We wanted to move away from duplicative, manual processes in spreadsheets and enable self-service analytics across all functions. We are now able to work with a localized French version of Alteryx with use cases covering everything from location intelligence for our branches and customer segmentation, to internal efforts, to assess variables impacting our workforce. We're excited to now have a local Alteryx presence in France."

Across the globe, companies recognize the tremendous potential for data, but many struggle with turning that data into actionable insights that drive business results. According to a recent survey by IDC, €55 billion is wasted in Europe every year by advanced spreadsheet users, who spend at least 28 hours per week on data preparation and analysis. The Alteryx end-to-end platform addresses this challenge by unifying the analytic experience, enabling business analysts, data scientists and citizen data scientists alike to break data barriers at any point in the analytics journey, from discovery, to data prep and blending, to insight.

In parallel with its newly established France office, Alteryx appoints Raphaël Savy as the director of Southern Europe. Raphaël Savy will be based in Paris and is charged with both amplifying regional sales and support, and developing the local Alteryx customer base. Savy has acquired extensive experience in business development for both B2B and B2C companies and was previously in charge of NIRATEK's activities in France. Before that, he was at the head of the French subsidiary of Teradata Applications, a marketing software company, after holding several positions at eCircle.

"I am very pleased to join Alteryx, a pioneer in the data science and analytics market, to spearhead continued growth in France and across Southern Europe," said Savy. "The demand for an end-to-end analytics platform that can conquer both common challenges of data prep and blending, and advanced business insights is on the rise, especially in Europe. In fact, French companies increasingly want to equip themselves with analytics software to fully exploit the value of their data and empower their teams to solve seemingly impossible challenges."

Alteryx is celebrating the new office opening in Paris today with more than one hundred customers, prospects and partners at the Intercontinental Paris Le Grand. Alteryx also recently announced both a new APAC headquarters and the acquisition of its master distributor in Australia, indicative of rapid, strategic global expansion.

