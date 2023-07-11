Alteryx Extends Fanalytics Program with Official Partnership with Professional Cricket Organization

News provided by

Alteryx, Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Alteryx announces partnership with San Francisco Unicorns as inaugural U.S. Major League Cricket season debuts

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced a partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns as the inaugural Major League Cricket season begins in the United States. As part of Alteryx Fanalytics, the company showcases analytics insights and applications across the most watched sports in the world.

"We are excited to have Alteryx as our official analytics partner of the San Francisco Unicorns, especially in this debut season," said Venky Harinarayan, owner, San Francisco Unicorns. "Data and analytics play a powerful role in decision making in sports, and we are thrilled to not only have Alteryx's support, but also the ability to power our analytics capabilities as the team and league continue to grow."

The new partnership comes as cricket makes its professional sports debut through Major League Cricket in the U.S. beginning July 13, continuing the momentum from a sport that boasts 2.5 billion fans globally. As partners of the San Francisco Unicorns, Alteryx branding will appear on select team apparel, event venues, and during live game coverage.

"Alteryx Fanalytics is the ultimate combination of sports, fandom, and analytics, for both on-field and off-field insights," said Keith Pearce, chief marketing officer, Alteryx. "By extending this program to partner with the San Francisco Unicorns of Major League Cricket, we are excited to further bring to life the role analytics plays in beloved sports globally."

Further, Shane Watson, head coach of the San Francisco Unicorns, will participate in an upcoming conversation with Alteryx on the role analytics plays in professional sports, including cricket, from drafting players to in-game decisions. The live virtual event is free to attend and set for September 12 at 12 pm PT. Those interested can register here.

About Alteryx
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all with the award-winning Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,300 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

