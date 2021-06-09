Alteryx Featured at Snowflake Summit 2021 for Analytics and Data Science Automation

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced a deeper integration with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, via its newly introduced Snowpark Accelerated Program and Snowflake Partner Connect, which now makes Alteryx directly accessible via Snowflake's platform. The addition of Snowpark and Partner Connect together provides organizations with advanced and extensible cloud analytics, faster data processing and machine learning at scale that executes within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Alan Jacobson, chief data and analytics officer of Alteryx, will speak at the Snowflake Summit this week and will showcase how Alteryx performs automated data science and analytics in the cloud. Alteryx and Snowflake already boast more than 500 joint customers globally. The deeper partnership unveiled this week includes:

Snowpark: A preview of Alteryx in the Snowpark Accelerated Program, a new developer experience and runtime environment for Java UDFs. Using the customer preview, Alteryx shows how customers gain more flexibility and performance when creating and running analytics and data science in Snowflake. Featured at Snowflake Summit, Jacobson will share the example of sentiment analysis, where millions of customer reviews can be processed in seconds.

A preview of Alteryx in the Snowpark Accelerated Program, a new developer experience and runtime environment for Java UDFs. Using the customer preview, Alteryx shows how customers gain more flexibility and performance when creating and running analytics and data science in Snowflake. Featured at Snowflake Summit, Jacobson will share the example of sentiment analysis, where millions of customer reviews can be processed in seconds. Snowflake Partner Connect : One-click access to Alteryx from within Snowflake via Snowflake Partner Connect to help users start leveraging the drag-and-drop simplicity of Alteryx Designer to easily access, blend, analyze and automate data science and ML pipelines across data in the Snowflake Data Cloud, Snowflake Data Marketplace and associated sources in minutes.

: One-click access to Alteryx from within Snowflake via Snowflake Partner Connect to help users start leveraging the drag-and-drop simplicity of Alteryx Designer to easily access, blend, analyze and automate data science and ML pipelines across data in the Snowflake Data Cloud, Snowflake Data Marketplace and associated sources in minutes. High-performance Analytics Processing: Push-down of Alteryx data preparation, data blending and automated analytics processing into Snowflake's single, integrated platform for high performance, scalability and concurrency of analytics workloads.

Push-down of Alteryx data preparation, data blending and automated analytics processing into Snowflake's single, integrated platform for high performance, scalability and concurrency of analytics workloads. Fast Data Loader : A scalable Alteryx-to-Snowflake data loader for large-scale analytics and data science initiatives.

: A scalable Alteryx-to-Snowflake data loader for large-scale analytics and data science initiatives. Snowflake Data Marketplace: The ability to enrich and augment existing sources with immediate access to diverse data via integration with Snowflake Data Marketplace.

"Alteryx already provides an easy way to drive analytic and data science outcomes from data in Snowflake's Data Cloud with drag-and-drop ease across all steps in the analytics process," said Jacobson. "We've seen incredible momentum and adoption from customers as we continue to invest in cloud analytics, and with Snowpark, developers can now easily harness the power of Snowflake's scalable compute to process data where it resides, and data analysts and data scientists can leverage powerful low-code, no-code analytics with Alteryx to drive game-changing business outcomes."

"We are migrating Alteryx workloads to run directly on Snowflake's platform, which has been a significant time savings for our team," said Steven Konkol, data, analytics and reporting leader at CUNA Mutual. "Our analytics went from 15 minutes to 15 seconds in-database. It's incredible for the capacity and power using Alteryx on Snowflake."

"We are excited by the deeper integrations with Alteryx, allowing our customers to derive more value from their data to achieve business goals," said Tarik Dwiek, director of technology alliances at Snowflake. "With the Alteryx and Snowpark integration now available on Partner Connect, customers can get more value from their investment in Snowflake."

Existing Snowflake customers can quickly experience the benefits of Alteryx and Snowflake together with an Alteryx free trial available directly in their Snowflake account via Snowflake Partner Connect . The Alteryx trial includes the Alteryx Starter Kit for Snowflake , which provides ready-made analytic templates for sample business use cases. For more information on the partnership, visit alteryx.com/snowflake .

