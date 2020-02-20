Alteryx for Good Accelerates Purpose-Driven Outcomes with Data Science and Analytics

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced the impact and results of its Alteryx for Good corporate social responsibility program. Founded in 2016, Alteryx for Good (AFG) empowers academic institutions, students and nonprofit organizations to achieve purpose-driven outcomes with the Alteryx Platform, pushing the boundaries of traditional volunteering to inspire community in social good.

"When we launched the Alteryx for Good program, I knew it was the start of something great, but I never anticipated the overwhelming engagement we've seen from our customers, partners and associates," said Dean Stoecker, CEO of Alteryx. "By helping organizations build a culture of analytics and enabling their people to become lifelong learners, Alteryx for Good brings hope, purpose and a catalyst for solving some of society's most pressing challenges across the globe. I continue to be inspired by the amazing outcomes that educators, students, nonprofits and community organizations achieve with the Alteryx Platform and am humbled by those that volunteer their time and skills to make an impact for the greater good."

In its continued efforts to bridge the data science and analytics talent gap and use data for social good, AFG is uniting Alteryx associates with customers, students, educators and nonprofits to make an impact in their communities. The program has garnered tremendous participation worldwide, reaching new significant growth achievements:

In 2019, 22,030 students and educators in 64 countries used donated Alteryx Designer licenses through the AFG program across 2,043 institutions worldwide, including McGill University in Canada , Copenhagen Business School in Denmark and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore .

in , Copenhagen Business School in and in . In 2019, Alteryx saw a 74% year-over-year increase in the amount of users with a ".edu" email address earning their "Core Certification" through the Alteryx Product Certification Program, showing that students and educators are increasingly finding value in the platform.

There are nearly 400 nonprofit organizations across 23 countries using the Alteryx platform through the AFG program.

Alteryx associates and customers served 30 nonprofit organizations, supporting 15 unique social causes through traditional, hands-on volunteering.

In 2019, Alteryx associates dedicated 3,423 hours to volunteering through AFG, up 93% year-over-year.

264 nonprofits and educators leveraged the AFG Co-Lab website, and 78 skills-based volunteers across 11 countries helped these individuals complete 23 projects.

"Alteryx set me up for success and empowered me to be more proactive about adapting to technological changes. It inspired me to help ensure the platform can benefit people who wouldn't otherwise have exposure to it," said Anna Bergstrom, accounting student at University of Colorado, Boulder. "I now want to extend the benefits of my education to people around me, giving other students a sense of empowerment to differentiate themselves and get into careers where they want to be."

Examples of these achievements and the impact of Alteryx for Good use cases include:

Bridges to Prosperity (B2P): B2P works with isolated communities to create safe access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. With a donated Alteryx Designer license, B2P was able to visualize weather forecasts between cities and construction sites along routes in Rwanda , enabling the nonprofit organization to be strategic about procurement, material transport and supporting those with rural access challenges.

B2P works with isolated communities to create safe access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. With a donated Alteryx Designer license, B2P was able to visualize weather forecasts between cities and construction sites along routes in , enabling the nonprofit organization to be strategic about procurement, material transport and supporting those with rural access challenges. Vibha: Through the AFG Co-Lab, Jessica Horne , a market optimization analyst for McDonald's U.S. real estate headquarters, volunteered her skills to help Vibha—a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that raises funds for underprivileged children—leverage the Alteryx Platform to analyze the organization's disparate data and assist in launching a marketing rewards program.

Through the AFG Co-Lab, , a market optimization analyst for McDonald's U.S. real estate headquarters, volunteered her skills to help Vibha—a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that raises funds for underprivileged children—leverage the Alteryx Platform to analyze the organization's disparate data and assist in launching a marketing rewards program. One Tree Planted (OTP): Alteryx partnered with OTP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier climate, protecting biodiversity and helping reforestation efforts, to plant more than 58,500 trees in 2019. These efforts impacted several of OTP's priority projects, stretching across continents, including habitat restoration for endangered orcas and rainforest fire recovery in Tanjung Puting National Park.

"We are so grateful for all of the hard work that Alteryx associates continue to pour into our partner organizations, with efforts spanning from the Pacific Coast in the U.S. to rainforests in Indonesia," said Stephanie Rochemont, project manager at One Tree Planted (OTP). "Not only have Alteryx associates helped us plant thousands of trees across the globe, but they've also developed a workflow in Alteryx Designer that is helping us create a carbon calculator, which will allow businesses to plant more trees with our organization."

Alteryx celebrated these remarkable social outcomes in Las Vegas last week at the company's annual Global Kickoff (GKO) meeting. At GKO 2019, associates packed 103,000 meals to ship to Southeast Asia, benefiting international hunger relief and at this year's GKO, associates came together to build 140 LEGO brick pictures to inspire creativity for children's hospitals, foster care and other nonprofit organizations.

In 2020, Alteryx will continue to invest in AFG programs and grow its volunteer network and reach, as well as double down on disaster relief initiatives, including a newly announced fundraising campaign to support the reforestation of areas affected by recent Australian bushfires. Alteryx will extend this campaign to Inspire APAC, the company's user conference taking place Feb. 25-26 in Sydney, and those interested can visit the Alteryx Community blog post to donate.

