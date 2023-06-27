Alteryx Launches Automated Decision Intelligence Capabilities on the Snowflake Data Cloud

Integration gives joint customers new ways to enable analytic insights through Partner Connect Integration for Designer Cloud

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, its Snowflake Partner Connect integration and additional cloud product capabilities. In a time when the data stack has become increasingly complex and inaccessible, Snowflake and Alteryx are removing friction and simplifying the stack. The new product innovations enable users to drive analytic insights more efficiently than ever with direct access to the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform through Snowflake.

Initiating the Snowflake Partner Connect integration creates a free trial of the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform for new users, automatically configuring a Snowflake connection to Alteryx. Snowflake users can now access the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform right from their Snowflake account, enabling customers to drive insights in just minutes.

"Using Snowflake and Alteryx together has allowed our team to create an easy end-to-end process for getting data from millions of raw records to polished, client-ready visualizations," said Lauren Gess, director of business intelligence and analytics, revenue cycle management, Health Care Program Advisors. "Snowflake and Alteryx are creating an accessible analytics experience and it's exciting to see Alteryx continue delivering capabilities with Snowflake that make the process even more efficient and seamless."

Alteryx has also deepened capabilities on its Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform to give customers even more options for transforming and analyzing data in the Snowflake ecosystem, including:

  • Automatic pushdown processing in Snowflake with Designer Cloud: Now, every tool available in Designer Cloud can be pushed down and executed in Snowflake. Users can build a workflow with Snowflake as the data source, and it will automatically execute in Snowflake. No extra steps, no special tools, no coding required.
  • Alteryx Location Intelligence: Location Intelligence, a new solution on the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform, allows employees of all skill levels to effortlessly visualize and analyze spatial data to identify patterns and trends and discover location-based insights that improve customer experiences and business efficiency. Through seamless pushdown integration with Snowflake, users can execute advanced geospatial analyses directly on their Snowflake data, generating near-immediate results and eliminating unnecessary data movement costs and risks.

"Together, Snowflake and Alteryx are unlocking access to high-value data science and advanced analytics workloads. With these new capabilities, Alteryx opens up new ways of working with data in the Snowflake ecosystem and lowers the barrier of entry for creative analytic problem-solving, combined with powerful cloud infrastructure," said Adam Wilson, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. "As we continue to grow our strong partnership with Snowflake, we look forward to empowering our shared customers with a unified stack that delivers analytics for all."

For more information about Alteryx and Snowflake's innovations, visit Snowflake Partner Connect, try the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform, and explore Snowflake + Alteryx solutions.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here.

About Alteryx
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all with the award-winning Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,300 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

