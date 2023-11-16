Alteryx Named to Institutional Investor's 2023-24 All-America Executive Team

Top rank recognition and 'Most Honored' distinction from investment community underscore Alteryx's commitment to driving shareholder value

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced members of its executive and investor relations leadership were named to Institutional Investor's 2023-24 All-America Executive Team. The Alteryx team ranked first place in all categories across the mid-cap software sector and achieved the 'Most Honored' company distinction. A well-established benchmark of excellence within the investor community over the past fifteen-plus years, the Institutional Investor rankings demonstrate how public companies are perceived by investment analysts and portfolio managers.

Alteryx ranked #1 in all categories within the mid-cap software sector, including the following:

  • Best CEO: Mark Anderson, CEO
  • Best CFO: Kevin Rubin, CFO
  • Best Investor Relations Professional: Ryan Goodman, VP Investor Relations & Finance
  • Best Investor Relations Team
  • Best Investor Relations Program
  • Best Analyst Day

"We are honored to be named to the prestigious Institutional Investor 2023-24 All-America Executive Team," said Kevin Rubin, CFO of Alteryx, Inc. "Alteryx strives to provide clear, open, and responsive communications to our multiple stakeholders, and we would like to thank our investors and sell-side analysts for this recognition and acknowledgment of our efforts."

Institutional Investor is a leading publication for institutional investors, including money managers and pension fund managers. Each year, the publication releases its All-America Executive Team ranking, which reflects extensive polling of investment professionals to name the best CEOs, CFOs, and investor relations teams. Over 3,400 money managers and buy-side analysts and over 320 sell-side researchers provided their feedback in the 2023-24 All-America survey.

Full methodology and all winners can be found on Institutional Investor's website.

About Alteryx
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all with the award-winning Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit http://www.alteryx.com

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Institutional Investor Research
For 54 years, Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings; Institutional Investor Research (II Research) provides independent sell-side and corporate performance research and rankings and aims to be the first-choice and independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community.

Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship, and capital allocation of corporate leadership, as well as IR effectiveness across multiple activities. The results from the survey, an in-depth capability and benchmark analysis, capture the sentiment and trust level of stakeholders in their equity assets. Institutional Investor Research has a global presence, spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, the U.S. and Latin America.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

