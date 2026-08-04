Alteryx One Launches on Snowflake Marketplace with Governed, In-Place Analytics for Business Teams

Joint customers can build governed, AI-ready workflows directly on Snowflake data—reducing unnecessary data movement while accelerating trusted decisions and operations

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., an AI-ready data and analytics company, today announced that Alteryx One is now available on Snowflake Marketplace, giving joint customers direct access to Alteryx One within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This helps organizations close the last-mile gap between trusted enterprise data and the decisions, workflows, and actions that run the business. Snowflake provides a governed foundation for enterprise data, while Alteryx enables business teams to prepare, analyze, automate, and apply AI to that data where it already resides.

Alteryx One enables organizations to analyze, automate, and operationalize enterprise data in ways that best fit their business while ensuring it remains AI-ready. Business users can prepare and analyze Snowflake data, apply business rules and calculations, automate repeatable workflows, and generate trusted outputs through an intuitive, no-code experience. Technical teams can extend those workflows with code, custom AI models, Snowpark, and other Snowflake capabilities while maintaining enterprise governance and end-to-end lineage. Together, business and IT connect governed enterprise data to the decisions, workflows, and actions that run the business—without moving data or creating another disconnected analytics environment.

Alteryx One is designed to help organizations achieve trusted enterprise AI by making every step of the analytics lifecycle visible, understandable, repeatable, and auditable—from the data and business logic behind an answer to the workflow that produces it. This gives organizations the confidence to scale analytics and AI with transparency, governance, and trust.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between empowering business teams and maintaining enterprise governance," said Rajkumar Irudayaraj, Senior Vice President, Global Technology and Innovation Partners at Alteryx. "By making Alteryx One available through Snowflake Marketplace, we're extending the value of Snowflake's governed data foundation into the day-to-day decisions, workflows, and actions that run the business. Customers can analyze and automate where their data already lives while enabling business teams to move faster and IT to maintain the governance and oversight required to scale trusted AI across the enterprise."

Available through Snowflake Marketplace, Alteryx One gives organizations a streamlined way to discover, procure, and deploy the platform within their existing Snowflake environment. Marketplace simplifies how customers evaluate and adopt trusted partner solutions, reducing complexity and helping organizations bring new capabilities into production more efficiently.

"Building a Connected App to Snowflake can be transformative for many businesses as they pursue innovation in data analytics," said Rodrigo Rocha, Vice President, Global ISV & Enterprise Technology Partnerships at Snowflake "As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world's data, alliances like Alteryx enable enterprises to streamline analytics workflows, helping teams accelerate decision-making, strengthen governance, and scale AI-driven operations with greater efficiency and flexibility."

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.