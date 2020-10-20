Alteryx Partners with Adobe to Advance Marketing Insights and Accelerate Business Outcomes with Alteryx Analytic Process Automation

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), today announced a partnership with Adobe to provide marketers access to new analytics and data science solutions through Adobe Exchange. Alteryx APA™ unifies analytics, data science and process automation in one self-service platform, making it easy for marketers to answer any question from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Adobe Experience Platform, and combine Adobe data with other data sources for holistic answers and actions.

Together, the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ and Adobe Experience Platform enable organizations to automate marketing analytics to achieve fast analytics-driven outcomes. The Alteryx APA Platform™ is widely adopted by more than 6,700 companies globally, providing a simple, drag-and-drop solution that eases data access and analysis, and allows marketers to combine data from Adobe Experience Cloud data sources, including Marketo Engage and Adobe Analytics, in minutes to generate critical insights for diagnostic and predictive analytics.

"Leveraging data for marketing efforts presented a number of initial challenges, including disparate data systems and finding real-time data. We were looking for a solution that would not only address these issues but lead to more favorable outcomes for our digital marketing strategies," said John Schroeder, business intelligence manager at Room & Board. "Using Alteryx with Adobe, we have been able to both streamline and simplify our workflow process. The joint solution enables us to automate and trigger marketing campaigns allowing us to, win, retain and grow our customer base."

Alteryx and Adobe boast hundreds of joint customers already and with today's announcement, Alteryx introduces the Marketing Analytics Starter Kit for Adobe, providing ready-to-use, drag-and-drop solutions to speed reporting, analytics and data science insights that increase marketing ROI. Alteryx automates 'next-best offers' and other actions that bring brands closer to customers with deep integration to operational applications, such as experience management, customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM) and robotic process automation (RPA) systems, to drive faster, data-driven business outcomes. Alteryx APA includes more than 260 drag-and-drop automation building blocks for fast analytics and data science outcomes and easy connectivity to diverse data sources and data types. These capabilities enhance the value of Adobe Experience Platform and advance marketing analytics, amplifying customer insights for a broader set of business stakeholders and enabling cross-functional sharing of analytic outcomes across the organization.

"Adobe and Alteryx are uniquely positioned to help organizations maximize their investments in the customer experience, as we both recognize the critical role analytics and automation play in accelerating outcomes that enable fast decisions and actions," said Sharmila Mulligan, chief strategy and marketing officer of Alteryx. "Increasing customer capture and building customer loyalty is a daily endeavor and only automation can speed reaching these business goals. With this partnership and the newly introduced solutions in Adobe Exchange, marketers, sellers and information workers can bring together disparate data in minutes, get to actionable answers and automate entire marketing processes to succeed in a digital world."

"Adobe is excited about our partnership with Alteryx, which will further empower our customers to easily identify, understand, predict and model their customer preferences with analytics," said Amit Ahuja, vice president of new business development and partnerships at Adobe. "We are excited that joint customers can leverage the Alteryx APA Platform as yet another way to enable marketers to combine Adobe data with myriad other data sources, achieving a deeper understanding of customers and prospects, campaign performance and the entire marketing funnel."

Customers can access Adobe Analytics tools through the Marketing Analytics Starter Kit for Adobe and on the Alteryx Gallery.

About Alteryx

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA™), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Related Links

www.alteryx.com

