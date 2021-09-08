Alteryx Recognized in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Report

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that the company was named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. In the report Alteryx was recognized as exceeding the market average in providing software products that data scientists use to help develop and deploy data science and machine learning solutions.

Hundreds of customer-sourced reviews underscore that Alteryx's unified platform and self-service, easy-to-use interface is enabling customers to turn data into game-changing insights, thereby accelerating digital transformation for their businesses. Designed to put automation into the hands of all data workers, regardless of skillset, Alteryx is helping thousands of organizations across the globe manage complex data-centric processes and deliver actionable, breakthrough business solutions.

Alteryx was also recently named one of the '5 Solutions to Know' in the Self-Service Data Science and Machine Learning category on analyst firm, Constellation Research, Inc's. Q3 2021 annual ShortList. The ShortList, identifies the most important vendors for a market category compiled through conversations with early adopter clients, independent analysis and briefings with vendors and partners.

"We take immense pride in this peer recognition and for the feedback from our customers and community, as this truly shapes our product strategy and future product enhancements," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx. "Earning the recognition of our customers is the ultimate testament to the ease of use of our end-to-end platform that unifies business process automation while creating tangible ROI for our customers."

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner® maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption. In the data science and machine learning platform market, Gartner Peer Insights has published 1,202 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending June 30, 2021. Alteryx scored an average of 4.6 out of 5 in Gartner Peer Reviews (based on 112 end user reviews) and is among the top vendors receiving the Customers' Choice designation for "willingness to recommend."

Review the report and download a complimentary copy of Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, here.

Review the report and download a complimentary copy of the Constellation Research Q3 2021 ShortList report for the Self-Service Data Science & Machine Learning market, here.

*Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Expert-opinion disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com .

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alteryx.com

