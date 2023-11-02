Alteryx Reinforces Commitment to Analytics for All Through ESG Priorities in Inaugural Report

Inaugural Global Impact Report sets foundation for building future "Alteryx for Good" environmental, social, and governance goals

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today released its inaugural Global Impact Report, which measures Alteryx's progress against its key impact pillars and highlights its accomplishments in 2022 with respect to Alteryx's people, its impact on the planet and its corporate governance and ethics. The release of this report establishes Alteryx's commitment to reporting on ESG metrics and sets a baseline to be used in building future goals and targets related to giving back to local communities, increasing workforce diversity, and reducing environmental impact.

"I am tremendously proud of our efforts in 2022 to become a more socially and environmentally responsible company. We believe tracking our ESG data is the first step to honoring that commitment to our Maveryx community," said Mark Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Alteryx. "This report provides an overview of our impact initiatives: how we are protecting and fostering diversity and wellbeing on our teams, engaging our customers in giving back, and building sustainability into our development strategy with an aim towards a greener, brighter future for everyone."

Paying it forward: In 2022, employees donated over 6,400 hours to over 300 nonprofits through the Alteryx for Good program, which grants each employee 20 paid hours per year to volunteer with any nonprofit that is meaningful to them. The company also donated over 400 licenses to nearly 200 nonprofits through its Tech for Good program, to help organizations fuel change by harnessing the power of analytics. OzHarvest, Australia's leading food rescue organization, has been able to streamline tasks and focus on delivering more meals since joining Alteryx's Tech for Good program.

"At OzHarvest, we've delivered over 19 million meals and rescued 5,000 tons of food waste since 2020. By partnering with Alteryx, we've been able to streamline manual data collection efforts, provide access to accurate data, and enable analysis of programmatic impact," said Andrew Miller, National Logistics Manager, OzHarvest. "Alteryx has saved us at least 10 hours of manual work per week, helping us deliver more meals. Additionally, Alteryx has allowed us to uncover reliable statistics on impact and program reach that directly unlocked additional funding support."

Providing Humanitarian Aid: Alteryx has raised over $140,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts through employee giving and corporate matching. The company also donated $100,000 to Doctors Without Borders to help improve emergency preparedness and response delivery and collaborated with State Street Corporation to organize a free Alteryx training course for Ukrainians looking to start careers in information technology.

Protecting our planet: Alteryx developed its first greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory to measure the carbon emissions associated with the company's global operations, the first step needed to be able to reduce Alteryx's environmental impact. Simultaneously, the company has been using the Alteryx Analytics Platform as a tool for leveraging the power of analytics to quantify our environmental impact and identify areas for reduction.

Advocating for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The team uses the Alteryx platform to measure diversity hiring goals and pay equity. Alteryx also publicly discloses its workforce demographics and has established quarterly touchpoints with each executive leader to review and discuss their diversity goals and objectives.

For more information, read Alteryx's full 2022 Global Impact Report here.

