Alteryx Showcases Cloud Optimization Strategies Using Intelligent Automation to Increase ROI at AWS re:Invent 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced its participation as a Gold-level sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2023, a global cloud computing conference from Nov. 27-Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. Alteryx makes it more accessible for all users to take advantage of powerful services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) like Amazon Elastic Computed Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Redshift, and the company will showcase analytics use cases that help enterprises get more value from these investments throughout their cloud modernization journey.

"We help customers accelerate their AWS deployments so they can gain faster time-to-value with intelligent automation, data management and analytics tools that are both easy to use and implement, so they can make important decisions faster," said Scott Van Valkenburgh, senior vice president, global alliances and channels at Alteryx. "According to G2, customers see a return on their investment (ROI) 3.5 times faster with Alteryx than the average analytics platform. We will help attendees walk away from the event with the knowledge and solutions to optimize their ROI and become analytics champions."

As an AWS Partner with Intelligent Automation capabilities, Alteryx will showcase strong automation use cases for Alteryx and AWS that power intelligent decision-making at each stage of the data value chain. Further, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and meet with Alteryx thought leaders and subject matter experts at the following events:

Lightning talk: Is your data stack usable? Why self-service analytics drives high ROI

WHO: Alex Gnibus , technical product marketing manager, architecture, Alteryx

, technical product marketing manager, architecture, Alteryx WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 4:30-4:50 pm PT

from WHERE: The Venetian Convention and Expo Center: Data Zone/Expo Floor, 201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas

The Venetian Convention and Expo Center: Data Zone/Expo Floor, 201 Sands Ave., WHAT: Is your business struggling to show ROI from your cloud and data infrastructure? You could have an unusable data stack. Many organizations invest in modern data solutions only to fail at enterprise adoption because those technologies weren't designed for business users. A truly usable data analytics stack empowers any role to use the powerful cloud and AI technologies available. Learn how the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform provides a user-friendly analytics interface for users of all skill levels to solve data problems while getting value out of AWS. Explore analytics use cases for AWS and Alteryx that drive ROI. This presentation is brought to you by Alteryx, an AWS Partner.

Happy Hour with Alteryx, AWS, Dremio, and more

WHEN : Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 6-9 pm PT

: from WHERE: Spritz Bar at the Venetian, 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Networking Reception with Alteryx, Lydonia, and more

WHEN : Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 6-8 pm PT

: from WHERE: Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Learn more about the Alteryx and AWS partnership, and visit the Alteryx booth #1403 at AWS re:Invent 2023 in Las Vegas from Nov. 27-Dec. 1.

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all with the award-winning Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

