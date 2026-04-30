Altesa BioSciences Selected for Oral Presentation at the American Thoracic Society 2026 International Congress

Presentation details the impact of vapendavir on quality of life and lung function

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altesa BioSciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to preventing and treating the leading cause of COPD and asthma exacerbations, today announced it will be presenting its abstract as an oral presentation at the ATS International Congress 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The abstract titled "Treatment with Vapendavir after Rhinovirus Challenge in COPD Protects Lung Function and Accelerates Virus Clearance and Symptom Resolution – Results from a Phase 2a randomised double-blind placebo-controlled trial," details the impact of vapendavir treatment on lower respiratory symptoms, quality of life, and lung function. Dr. Sebastian Johnston, Professor of Respiratory Medicine & Allergy at the National Heart and Lung Institute, will deliver the presentation, including data on the impact of vapendavir on respiratory viral load. The presentation is part of a symposium titled "Precision Approaches to COPD: Novel Diagnostics, Risk Stratification, and Personalized Treatment." Additional details of the presentation will be shared May 19, 2026.

"These results represent a potential breakthrough in managing rhinovirus-induced exacerbations in COPD, as no targeted therapies currently exist to address this unmet need," said Dr. Katharine Knobil, Altesa's Chief Medical Officer and the former Chief Medical Officer of GSK. "Vapendavir's ability to improve symptoms and maintain quality of life and lung function make a compelling case for advancing the program into large scale clinical trials."

Based on these and other results, Altesa BioSciences will conduct a multicenter, multinational, randomized controlled Phase 2b trial in COPD patients experiencing natural rhinovirus infections – the CARDINAL Study, beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

About Vapendavir

Vapendavir is an investigational oral drug in development by Altesa BioSciences. Recently, Altesa announced that vapendavir improved symptoms, reduced duration of illness and viral load, and maintained small airway function in COPD patients experimentally challenged with rhinovirus. Vapendavir is now in late-stage clinical development, and if approved, has the potential to prevent up to 50% of COPD exacerbations, improve quality of life, and potentially save significant healthcare costs.

About the CARDINAL Study

The CARDINAL clinical trial is a Phase 2b multinational randomized placebo-controlled study in COPD patients experiencing rhinovirus infections that will enroll 900 people with COPD in the US and UK. The trial was designed to reflect real-world care models, proactively identifying and supporting those at greatest risk. Participants will be closely monitored over time and, upon development of rhinovirus infection, will be randomized to receive one of two doses of vapendavir or placebo. The trial's primary objective is to assess improvement in respiratory symptoms using established patient-reported outcomes, with additional endpoints evaluating time to symptom resolution, quality of life, healthcare resource utilization, and lung function.

About Altesa BioSciences, Inc.

Altesa BioSciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, led by global experts in respiratory medicine and infectious diseases. We are dedicated to improving the lives of people with chronic lung diseases, like COPD and asthma, by treating the principal cause of exacerbations and pathological inflammation – viral respiratory infections. In addition to advancing vapendavir, our lead medicine, we advocate for improved access to modern respiratory diagnostics and therapeutics in underserved communities.

Altesa recently announced its oversubscribed $75 million Series B financing led by Forbion and joined by Sanofi.

Media Contact: Mia Heck, Cellular: 210.284.0388, [email protected]

SOURCE Altesa Biosciences Inc.