AltheaDx, Inc. expands its leadership team to address the need for precision medicine in Mental Health; appoints healthcare veterans Jonathan Yount as SVP of Sales and Croom Lawrence as SVP Marketing.

AltheaDx, Inc. expands its leadership team to address the need for precision medicine in Mental Health

Also joining the team is Croom Lawrence as SVP, Marketing. Mr. Lawrence brings over two decades of experience in life science marketing, digital advertising and experience transformation. He has worked in several mental health segments including: depression, anxiety, ADHD and chronic pain. He previously served as Head of Strategy Americas at Merkle Health, and marketing roles at: Wunderman Health, Merck Pharmaceuticals and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

"I am very excited to have Jonathan and Croom join the AltheaDx team," stated David Nikodem, CEO. "These industry veterans each have outstanding track records, both in sales, and in product branding and marketing. Precision medicine in mental health is front and center as a potential clinical decision support tool for healthcare providers in pursuit of personalized care through genetic testing. We believe that IDgenetix can help patients improve their chances of response and/or remission by identifying the correct medication more efficiently."

Mr. Lawrence commented, "Mental Health is at the forefront of global conversations; significant momentum is building to ensure individuals suffering from mental illnesses like depression and anxiety get the right treatment regimen. We believe PGx testing can be a powerful lever in achieving wellness and remission when compared to standard-of-care and that now is the time to implement IDgenetix® to help treat mental health disorders."

About AltheaDx:

AltheaDx, Inc. is a San Diego-based commercial stage molecular diagnostics company specializing in the field of pharmacogenomics (PGx), with a focus on Mental Health. With an experienced team in place, AltheaDx maintains a CAP-Accredited, CLIA-Certified laboratory (State of California), which is also approved by the New York State Department of Health. IDgenetix® is AltheaDx's PGx product test for depression and anxiety and is supported by a published/peer-reviewed Randomized Controlled Trial that demonstrated clinical utility over standard of care when physicians used the test prior to prescribing a medication. IDgenetix® for depression and anxiety is designed to enable healthcare providers to make timely and evidence-based decisions. IDgenetix® for depression has been reimbursed by Medicare since the fall of 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to AltheaDx's ability to raise awareness for mental health and get patients the help they need, IDgenetix® ability to help patients improve their chances of response and/or remission by identifying the correct medication more efficiently and enable healthcare providers to make timely and evidence-based decisions, and that PGx testing can be a powerful lever in achieving wellness and remission when compared to standard-of-care. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that AltheaDx's actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals, AltheaDx's ability to commercialize and successfully launch its products, risks relating to AltheaDx's ability to successfully implement its business strategies, including potential competition, the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents, regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which AltheaDx operates, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and AltheaDx's efforts to address its impact, subsequent study results and findings that contradict earlier study results and findings, and the IDgenetix® ability to provide the aforementioned benefits among others. We undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information.

