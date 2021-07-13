AltheaDx, Inc. sponsors webinar on Personalized Medicine in Psychiatry: The Use of Pharmacogenetic Testing in Mental Health

On July 21, Dr. Francis Mondimore, M.D. will speak about Pharmacogenetic testing for Psychiatrists. Dr. Mondimore has over 30 years of experience treating persons with psychiatric disorders. A graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, he completed his psychiatric training at Hopkins, where he is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. In 2012 Dr. Mondimore established the Mood Disorders Clinic at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he led a team of clinicians specializing in the care of persons with mood disorders. His research activities include studies on the genetics of mood disorders and pharmacogenomic studies, as well as clinical trials of investigational treatments and medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of mood disorders.

"AltheaDx is not only pleased to continue hosting these educational sessions for the benefit of the healthcare community, but also to create further awareness of the use of PGx testing as an integral and clinically impactful tool for physicians," stated CEO David Nikodem Ph.D. "We are looking forward to Dr. Mondimore sharing his expertise with healthcare practitioners that are facing an influx of patients facing Mental Health issues. We need to continue to bring precision medicine to the field of mental health by creating personalized treatment profiles for patients.

Dr. Mondimore added, "I am looking forward to sharing my experience and clinical perspectives with the medical community as a galvanizing effort to get effective treatments to our patients faster through the use of PGx testing. Home testing and telemedicine in the hands of patients and practitioners is a viable option to accelerate physician treatment decisions, and PGx tests can be self-administered by the patient."

AltheaDx, Inc. is a San Diego-based commercial stage molecular diagnostics company specializing in the field of pharmacogenomics (PGx) focused on Mental Health. With an experienced team in place, the company maintains a CAP-Accredited, CLIA-Certified laboratory (State of California), which is also approved by the New York State Department of Health. NeuroIDgenetix is a flagship PGx product test for depression and anxiety and is supported by successful and published/peer-reviewed Randomized Controlled Trial. This trial demonstrated clinical utility over standard of care when physicians used our test prior to prescribing a medication. NeuroIDgenetix for depression and anxiety is designed to enable healthcare providers to make timely and evidence-based decisions. NeuroIDgenetix for depression is reimbursed by Medicare since the fall of 2020.

