Altia Solves GUI Development Challenges with New Hardware-in-the-Cloud Solution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altia is proud to announce Altia CloudWare™, a cloud-based Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) solution that allows graphical user interface (GUI) developers to pair Altia's production-proven graphical user interface software with popular embedded hardware to create a test drive experience for their GUI from anywhere in the world. Altia will showcase this new product at CES 2023 – January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Altia's real-world understanding of the challenges of embedded system setup, configuration and validation inspired the development of Altia CloudWare™," stated Michael Hill, Altia Vice President of Engineering. "We wanted to give our users the ability to rapidly access embedded systems as if they are sitting on their own desks—without the hassle associated with hardware and software management. We have achieved this with CloudWare™."

What challenges does Altia CloudWare™ solve? As embedded GUI developers face incredibly long lead times for test hardware, Altia CloudWare™ enables access to test hardware in minutes. With multiple platforms available, GUI teams can pair their GUIs with the hardware of their choice to benchmark and test their project for best performance. Distributed GUI team members work with the same hardware-software stack—eliminating risk of disparate software versioning, configuration or compiler installation. Additionally, because the hardware is in the cloud, there is no loss of productivity while teams wait for test hardware to manufacture and ship. Instead, teams can begin development now with their selected CloudWare™ platform. Altia CloudWare™ enables GUI design teams to meet their product development schedules so that, when production hardware is available, their GUI will be ready to deploy.

The Altia team will demonstrate Altia CloudWare™ at their Renaissance Hotel exhibitor suite at CES 2023. CES attendees interested in a demo of Altia CloudWare™ can request a meeting with Altia at www.altia.com/ces. Not attending CES? Sign up to see CloudWare™ on our website.

About Altia

Altia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final production code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process enabling clear team communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Altia generates pure C source code that is optimized to take full advantage of hardware

resources. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and medical devices. Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest cost hardware.

Altia was founded in 1991. Its customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Continental Automotive, Denso, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Renault, Magneti Marelli, Nippon Seiki, Valeo, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, NordicTrack and many others.

