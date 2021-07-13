Altia's Production-Proven Technology Drives the Cutting-Edge Cockpit of Cadillac LYRIQ

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming Cadillac LYRIQ1, the carmaker's first all-electric SUV, will feature cockpit display graphics driven by Altia human-machine interface (HMI) development solutions.

The battery-powered crossover's curved 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display will serve as the instrument cluster, infotainment system and control for lighting. The immense display is capable of emitting over one billion colors. The screen can act as a single unit, like while the car is stopped and charging, or divided into three display areas allowing for easy sharing and coordination of content across the vehicle's screen. With available Super Cruise2, Cadillac's hands-free driver assistance technology for compatible roads, and the impressive display size and form factor, Cadillac designers have undoubtedly created a special vehicle.

"Altia enables ultimate creativity through their unique HMI development strategy—supporting extensive configurability of cockpit displays, including the one found in LYRIQ. Altia provides a straightforward workflow that accommodates a wide variety of graphics assets—including real-time 3D. With Altia, we can design distinctive and cohesive displays and get truly innovative products to market quickly," said Scott Martin, Creative Director, GM User Interface Design.

"At Altia, we were excited to collaborate with the Cadillac User Interface team to bring LYRIQ to life and help create gorgeous graphics with a unified look and feel across the entire dash," stated Mike Juran, Altia CEO. "Altia's flexible ecosystem architecture enabled Cadillac to leverage both an RTOS and Android, along with Unreal Engine for a portion of the infotainment visualization features. Altia is excited to work with GM as the framework continues to evolve for these cutting-edge production programs – and we are proud to be their trusted solutions provider."

Altia's HMI development software, which includes a WYSIWYG graphics editor and automatic code generator, is designed into over 100 million vehicles worldwide. With powerful features for advanced 3D, multi-language and functional safety and end-to-end Professional Engineering Services group, Altia is used by automotive OEMs and Tier 1s around the world to deliver rich, high-performance graphics with tight, production-ready code.

1 Initial availability first half of 2022. 2 Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a handheld device. Visit cadillac.com/supercruise for full details.

About Altia

Altia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final product code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process for clear communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Altia generates pure C source code that is optimized to take full advantage of hardware resources. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and healthcare monitors. Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest- cost hardware.

Altia was founded in 1991. Its customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Continental Automotive, Denso, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Renault, Magneti Marelli, Nippon Seiki, Valeo, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, NordicTrack and many others.

For more information about Altia, visit www.altia.com or email [email protected]. Follow Altia on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

