Altibase Celebrates Its 20th Birthday as an Enterprise Grade Open Source Database

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altibase proudly announces that November 26 will mark its 20th anniversary.

"When I introduce Altibase to a new audience, two things seem to impress them most," says Altibase Chairman Paul Nahm.

Altibase is an enterprise grad open source database Altibase is a highly scalable database

"One is that Altibase has been in business for the last two decades as a profitable and autonomous database vendor, and the other is that Altibase now has over 650 enterprise clients including 8 Fortune Global 500 companies."

"We have built that client base, in part, by competing head-to-head with such juggernauts as Oracle, IBM and MS – and winning. Simply put, Altibase is a viable alternative to mega legacy database," he adds.

"But being just an attractive alternative no longer suffices. To continue our success, we are adapting to two major changes currently taking place in the database market," Paul says.

"The first is the growing popularity and acceptance of open source, and, the second, how to deal with big data and cloud computing."

"With regard to open source, Altibase went open source in 2017."

"And to meet our clients' big data and cloud computing needs, Altibase first developed its cutting-edge scale-out technology, sharding, in 2014 that enables clients to optimize their scale-out without spending a huge sum on H/W addition and upgrade."

Here are some highlights of Altibase's history:

On November 26 in 1999, Altibase was founded with a group of 12 people with some Oracle and academic backgrounds, all committed to creating the industry' best in-memory database technologies.

In 2005, Altibase developed and commercialized the world's first hybrid database which combines an in-memory database and a disk-resident database in a single unified engine.

In 2014, Altibase became one of the very few relational databases to provide sharding.

In 2017, Altibase went open source, becoming more accessible and more affordable.

"On our 20th anniversary, Altibase is a time- and battle-tested database. Just as we did with in-memory database technologies twenty years ago, we will continue to pioneer and develop technologies that enable our clients to gain and retain competitive advantages - affordably," concludes Paul Nahm.

For more information and download, visit: http://altibase.com

Company Name: Altibase Corp.

Address: 40 Wall Street, 28th Floor

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: http://altibase.com

Media Contact: Paul Nahm

821040105071

229834@email4pr.com

SOURCE Altibase Corp.

Related Links

http://altibase.com

