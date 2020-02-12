Altibase is Adopted to Resolve Problems Related to Concurrent Logon Attempts for E-learning and E-library

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seokyeong University, one of the largest private universities in Korea, replaces Oracle with Altibase.

The university's legacy Oracle databases had numerous problems.

Altibase is a highly scalable DBMS

Its system became slow and could not function properly because Oracle databases could not handle concurrent logon attempts when they exceeded a certain number. Many students log on the university's e-library to study and obtain information. E-library is an extremely important, useful and heavily utilized service for students

The university's e-learning classes did not function properly either. Oracle databases could not handle authentications when they exceeded a certain number. Many students ended up missing classes inadvertently.

Data exchange between its main system and subsystems was not executed well because Oracle databases could not handle large volumes of data with heavy workload, causing a substantial burden on the main system.

The university has switched to Altibase for e-learning and e-library in main education management DBMS, portal DBMS, and Altibase's hybrid (in-memory and on-disk) capabilities have been instrumental in resolving all the database-related problems of the university.

Seokyeong University wanted to use DB Link to interoperate with heterogeneous DBMSs, but could not use Unix ODBC due to disparate licensing issues. However, Altibase supports DB Link as a java version, enabling flexible linkage between Altibase and Oracle.

Altibase provides a variety of options and properties to tune the performance of hierarchical queries and subqueries.

Altibase's redundancy feature makes it possible to replicate data from a server that is serving to another server using XLog and maintain the same data. The result is a nondisruptive operating environment in which an alternate server can be used to resume service when an unexpected shutdown of the server occurs.

Altibase consolidates and integrates all portals and Single Sign On (SSO) services into a single database.

The number of servers required to provide service has been cut in half.

Real time distribution and synchronization of data between the main system and the subsystems has been possible.

Logon attempts for e-library and e-learning have never failed since the switch.

After 20 years as a closed-source database, Altibase is now open source, and that includes its cutting-edge sharding.

For more information and download, visit: http://altibase.com

