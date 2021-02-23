Altice USA and Discovery, Inc. Reach Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Discovery, Inc. today announced that the two companies have agreed on a mutually favorable distribution agreement that allows Altice USA's Optimum and Suddenlink subscribers to enjoy continued access to Discovery's unparalleled portfolio of networks, which ranks as the #1 most-watched pay-TV portfolio in the U.S.

The agreement, encompassing Discovery's full portfolio of award-winning networks including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, OWN, American Heroes Channel, MotorTrend, Destination America, Discovery Family Channel, Discovery Life Channel, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ensures Altice USA's subscribers will have access to their favorite Discovery networks and shows.

Discovery continues to be a key part of the pay-TV ecosystem. In addition to ranking as the top pay-TV portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2020, as recently as the week of February 8, 2021, the Discovery portfolio had 66 telecasts (41 different programs) across five different networks (TLC, Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and ID) each average at least 1 million total viewers.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.

