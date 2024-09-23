ALTIMATE AI LAUNCHES DATAMATES - AI TEAMMATES FOR DATA TEAMS

Now available to thousands of data professionals who use Altimate AI's DataPilot platform,

the company is backed by John Chambers' JC2 Ventures and Surface Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimate AI today announced the launch of DataMates - AI teammates that work as virtual teammates with data teams to significantly accelerate their work. These AI teammates are collections of AI agents automating tasks in key areas like data transformations, data documentation, data testing, and performance improvements. DataMates will be available as part of Altimate AI's DataPilot platform, which is used every day by thousands of data and analytics engineers.

Two pieces are essential for accelerating data work with AI. One is bringing the correct context from the whole data stack to the AI layer, and the second is making the acceleration services available right in data teams' tools. Altimate AI's DataPilot platform connects to different layers in the company's data stack, like data warehouses, transformation layers, and testing layers, and brings the relevant context to DataMates. These AI agents are integrated into tools like VS Code, CLI, Git, and Slack, so their services are readily available to data teams in the day-to-day work.

"We're ushering in the era of AI teammates for data teams, equipped with deep context from the company's data stack. Data and analytics engineers can outsource some key tasks to them to expedite data development. This new paradigm is dramatically accelerating data project delivery for our customers," said Pradnesh Patil, CEO and co-founder of Altimate AI.

The company has received investment from John Chambers' JC2 Ventures and Surface Ventures .

"AI is revolutionizing how enterprise teams work, and data teams in every company have an ever-growing pipeline of projects but a shortage of skilled people. Our investment was driven by the founders' impressive track record in developing successful enterprise products, coupled with their distribution approach of integrating with tools used by data teams daily. This approach has paved the way for faster product feedback and sales cycles for Altimate AI," said John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus of Cisco and founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures.

Altimate AI has been experiencing significant traction, as the free offering has been downloaded more than 200,000 times. A prominent data transformation player, dbt Labs, recently announced a product collaboration to add support for dbt Coud in the DataPilot platform. In the near future, Altimate AI plans to offer more and more DataMates covering all data lifecycle stages.

To check out DataMates, you can sign up for free here .

About Altimate AI

Altimate AI is a rapidly growing generative AI startup in the data space, driven by the vision to accelerate the work of data teams. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Altimate AI was founded by Pradnesh Patil and Anand Gupta, veterans in the B2B enterprise space. Hundreds of enterprise companies worldwide currently utilize the company's DataPilot platform.

SOURCE Altimate Inc.