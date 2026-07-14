Altiora Launches Business Jet Co-Ownership Program for Private Aircraft Owners

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altiora, a boutique private jet management firm, today announced the launch of its jet co-ownership program. The program serves owner-operators and owners who prefer the back of the plane across California and the Southwest: anyone who wants the economics of shared ownership without giving up their own aircraft. For most owners, that means cutting fixed costs by hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

The model addresses the most common objection to traditional fractional programs: no fixed aircraft, no fixed crew, a different tail number every trip. Instead of buying into a fleet, each Altiora owner is matched with a small number of vetted co-owners whose schedules complement their own. Owners keep their plane, their tail number, and their own crew, with pilots who know them, their family, and how they like to fly. All partners accept each other before anything is signed. Altiora structures the full arrangement, from scheduling to cost allocation to exit terms.

The same logic applies to owners who charter out their aircraft to offset costs. Charter revenue means strangers in the cabin and hours on the airframe. A single vetted co-owner delivers the savings without turning a personal aircraft into a rental.

"The most common thing we hear from prospective buyers is that they don't fly enough to justify a whole jet," said Masoud Gerami, Founder and CEO of Altiora. "Co-ownership closes that gap. You're not buying into a private airline or running a rental business. This is you flying your own jet with your own crew, at a fraction of the cost. With the right co-owners and white-glove management, owners no longer have to choose between their airplane and sensible economics. They can fall back in love with aviation."

Before Altiora, Gerami founded iced tea brand Heart of Tea and Shelf Keepers, a technology-first retail execution firm that has driven in-store growth for national CPG brands including UNREAL Chocolates, Grillo's Pickles, and Ito En. Both businesses were built on the same fundamentals Altiora applies to aircraft ownership: managing complex logistics, disciplined cost control, and service that earns long-term trust.

Getting started is simple. Altiora holds pre-qualified co-owner candidates across light, midsize, and large-cabin jets, and engagement begins with a confidential, no-obligation review. Current owners share their aircraft, schedule, and fixed costs; those ready to graduate from fractional or charter share their typical missions.

About Altiora

Altiora is a Los Angeles-based private aviation firm founded by Masoud Gerami, specializing in business jet management and co-ownership. seekaltiora.com.

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SOURCE Altiora Group