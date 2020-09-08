Altiostar Executive Joins FCC Chairman at Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altiostar's Executive Vice President of Strategy & Product Management Thierry Maupilé will speak at the Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks, joining industry colleagues and FCC Chairman Agit Pai to discuss the advantages and opportunities provided by building 5G networks using open radio access network (Open RAN) technology.

The forum will take place on September 14, 2020 from 10:30 am – 5:00 pm EDT. Thierry Maupilé will speak as part of a panel starting at 10:50 am. In addition to Chairman Pai, he will be joined by Tareq Amin of Rakuten Mobile, Caroline Chan of Intel and Sachin Katti of VMware. More information on the event and how to watch the live webcast are available at https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/forum-5g-virtual-radio-access-networks.

The forum is hosted by Chairman Pai in order to hear from experts at the forefront of the development and deployment of open, interoperable, standards-based, virtualized RAN to discuss this innovative new approach to 5G network architecture. Open RAN offers an alternative to traditional cellular network architecture and enables a diversity in suppliers, better network security, and lower total cost of ownership.

Thierry speaks often on the topics of innovation in 5G networks, U.S. 5G competitiveness and the future of the mobile network industry. Altiostar pioneered Open vRAN technology, and through its work with Rakuten Mobile in Japan, Altiostar is playing a key role in the delivery of the first nationwide Open vRAN network.

"I am thankful that Chairman Pai is hosting this forum and shedding light on how Open RAN is changing the competitive dynamics in the industry and offering vendor choice to wireless operators," Maupilé said. "This conference is well timed because the US market needs to be a showcase for Open RAN, showing how innovation in this country can be leveraged with an open ecosystem of vendors that will ensure 5G leadership for the U.S."

About Altiostar:

Altiostar provides 4G and 5G Open vRAN software solutions that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build a multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports indoor and outdoor massive MIMO, as well as macro and small cells, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual connectivity to improve the efficiency of the network. It also enhances the Quality of Experience for the end user, while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the network for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The Altiostar Open vRAN solution has been deployed globally, including the world's first cloud-native mobile network with Rakuten Mobile in Japan. www.altiostar.com

