Altiostar Expands UK Lab to Extend 4G & 5G Open RAN Software Development and Testing

Altiostar is expanding its UK-based open vRAN lab in one of the worldwide hot spots for RAN development. Tweet this

Altiostar's investment into its UK location follows the findings of the UK government's Telecoms Diversification Taskforce in April 2021. The taskforce published the 5G Supply Chain Diversification Strategy, where it outlined the intention to build a healthy, innovative and competitive 5G supply chain going forward.

Altiostar UK office personnel also work closely with a number of partners that have a presence in the UK and Ireland. Altiostar is collaborating with NEC on a number of 5G deployments and also the NEC OpenRAN Global Centre of Excellence. In addition, Altiostar is partnering with Aspire Technology, an Open RAN professional services company headquartered in Dublin, to conduct independent interoperability and end to end testing for radios.

"The Altiostar UK location has played a key role in the development and testing of new software features for all of our customers," said Kana Muhunthan, Senior Director of Radio Product Development at Altiostar. "The growth of this office reflects the importance of open vRAN to the future of the mobile wireless industry. The UK is a great location for attracting developer talent and we are committed to continue to grow our presence in this region."

About Altiostar

Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open virtualized RAN (Open vRAN) software that supports open interfaces and virtualizes the radio access baseband functions to build a disaggregated multi-vendor, web-scale, cloud-based mobile network. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the network for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Altiostar collaborates with a growing ecosystem of partners to support a diverse Open RAN supply chain. The Altiostar Open vRAN solution has been deployed globally, including the world's first cloud-native commercial-scale mobile network with Rakuten Mobile in Japan. For more information, visit www.altiostar.com.

SOURCE Altiostar

Related Links

https://www.altiostar.com/

