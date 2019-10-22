Altiostar to Showcase Open vRAN Solutions at MWC Los Angeles 2019

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altiostar, the global leader in providing 5G-ready, open virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions, will exhibit this week at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center October 22-24, 2019.

Altiostar, a US-based company, has pioneered open virtualized RAN solutions where customers can deploy a radio access network using best-of-breed solutions to put together their network. A key enabler of this was implemented using virtualization technologies, which not only permits disaggregation of hardware and software but also gives the operator the ability to implement a platform that allows for deployment of micro services.

Recent Developments

Altiostar's presence at the event comes on the heels of multiple industry-changing developments. Last week, the company announced Telefónica's strategic investment in Altiostar as its partner of choice for deploying new network solutions globally. Read the announcement here.

Additionally, earlier this year, Rakuten announced Altiostar as part of the consortium of vendors that would power its end-to-end cloud-native network. This month, Rakuten launched its network with live users and commercial traffic with Altiostar driving the radio sites with its open virtual RAN solution.

Industry Recognition

In addition to the Rakuten network going live and the Telefónica announcement, Altiostar has recently been recognized for its contributions in open RAN by other industry leaders, including Intel and GSMA.

Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle Leaders Board – Altiostar received an Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle Leaders Board award at last week's SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague . This partner program recognizes industry leaders working with Intel to develop next generation network solutions, and the Leaders Board is its highest tier of recognition. Altiostar network solutions are based on Intel architecture using Intel® Xeon® processors and FPGAs.

– Altiostar received an Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle Leaders Board award at last week's SDN NFV World Congress in . This partner program recognizes industry leaders working with Intel to develop next generation network solutions, and the Leaders Board is its highest tier of recognition. Altiostar network solutions are based on Intel architecture using Intel® Xeon® processors and FPGAs. GSMA 100 – Altiostar was announced as a new member of the GSMA 100, part of the GSMA's innovation portfolio which aims to stimulate new value in the mobile and telecom space. The GSMA 100 is nominated by GSMA operator members, ecosystem partners and leading technology investors and represents the innovation priorities of mobile operators around the world. Altiostar executives will participate in GSMA 100 activities at MWC Los Angeles and other events in the coming year.

Altiostar at MWC Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, Altiostar will showcase its industry-leading, award-winning open vRAN solution through a series of demonstrations, which include

Open vRAN – A new ecosystem for service providers that drives innovation and provides an alternative route to deploying network infrastructure. This solution gives operators the platform required to deploy 4G and 5G mobile networks as well as deploy new services.

– A new ecosystem for service providers that drives innovation and provides an alternative route to deploying network infrastructure. This solution gives operators the platform required to deploy 4G and 5G mobile networks as well as deploy new services. RAN Automation – As networks get denser, and more use cases and applications drive the network, management and operations of these complex networks will need a new paradigm.

In addition to its exhibition and demonstrations, Altiostar will participate in multiple speaking sessions on the Mobile World Congress Los Angeles agenda:

5G on the Edge – Wednesday, October 23 at 3:45pm (learn more)

– at (learn more) Telco Cloud Summit – End-to-End Cloud Native Networks: Wednesday, October 23 at 2:50pm (learn more)

According to Thierry Maupilé, Executive Vice President at Altiostar, "We are excited to participate at MWC Americas. This will give us an opportunity to demonstrate to service providers in the Americas and globally that there is a new ecosystem of vendors that are driving innovation in the market to build the next generation mobile networks. One of the key fundamental aspects of this new ecosystem is that it puts service providers in the driver's seat for building the supply chain, controlling expenditure, security and integration of their own mobile networks rather than relying on one or two vendors."

To learn more about Altiostar and see its industry-leading solutions first-hand, stop by booth #2346 in the South Hall

About Altiostar

Altiostar provides a 5G-ready virtualized open RAN software solution that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build an open multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports macro and small cells, indoor and outdoor, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual reception to improve the efficiency of the network and enhances the Quality of Experience for the user while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the software for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network.

