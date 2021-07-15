Altiostar's Nagendra Bykampadi is Elected as O-RAN ALLIANCE Security Focus Group Co-Chair

Altiostar's Nagendra Bykampadi has been elected as the new co-chair for the O-RAN ALLIANCE Security Focus Group. Tweet this

Nagendra Bykampadi has more than 24 years of experience in the wireless industry. In his current role, he is the product manager for Altiostar's product security portfolio. He is actively engaged with operators on all matters related to Open RAN security. He has also been involved in 3GPP SA3 security standardization since 2014 and has been an active contributor to O-RAN Security Focus Group (SFG) standardization activities. He is a main author of the industry's most comprehensive look at Open RAN security in a white paper which was a multi-vendor collaboration entitled "Security in Open RAN." He also recently presented as part of the Open RAN Policy Coalition panel, "Open RAN Security in 5G," alongside other industry experts on July 13.

"Drawing on the best practices of the cloud computing industry, Open RAN has a robust security feature set, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the ORAN security architecture for the future," said Nagendra Bykampadi, Director of Product Management and Security Standards, Altiostar. "I plan to bring my years of wireless security experience to this role, and look forward to working with my peers in the focus group to continue to be a voice in the industry for this important topic."

More information on the O-RAN ALLIANCE and its Security Focus Group is available here: https://www.o-ran.org/about

About Altiostar

Altiostar provides 4G and 5G virtualized RAN software solution that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build an open and secure multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports macro and small cells, indoor and outdoor, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual reception to improve the efficiency of the network and enhances the Quality of Experience for the user while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the software for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network.

