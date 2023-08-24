Altis Biosystems Launches RepliGut® Planar InflammaScreen Services to Accelerate Drug Discovery for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altis Biosystems, a leader in developing innovative, in vitro cell-based model systems for drug discovery, announces the launch of RepliGut® Planar InflammaScreen™ Services. These services improve screening capacity for potential therapeutics targeting inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) using a human-derived in vitro model that recapitulates the inflammatory response of the colon.

Capturing the Complexity of the Human Gut

RepliGut® InflammaScreen™ Services are a package of standardized assays powered by the RepliGut® Planar Transverse Colon that are specifically designed to test the intestinal epithelium response to multiple proinflammatory cytokines important for IBD disease progression. The assays test for reduction in barrier integrity and corresponding increase in cytotoxicity and chemokine release in response to pro-inflammatory cytokines in 96-well plate format.

Altis Biosystems' RepliGut InflammaScreen™ Services provide convenient, rapid testing for the efficacy of new therapeutics designed to reduce the damaging effects of proinflammatory cytokines on the human intestinal epithelium. It is targeted towards researchers in early to mid stages of drug discovery wanting to create new treatment avenues for intestinal inflammation.

"We are excited to offer standardized assay design and execution for rapid and cost effective evaluation of novel therapeutics targeting IBD," said Ben Scruggs, CEO at Altis Biosystems. "With the new InflammaScreen™ Services package, researchers can now get actionable, human-relevant results in as little as 3 weeks."

About Altis Biosystems

Altis Biosystems is a leader in human cell-based model systems for pre-clinical drug development. The company offers both kits and assay services for utilizing a series of in vitro, stem cell derived intestinal cell models called RepliGut® Systems . RepliGut® Systems consist of human donor stem cells isolated from multiple regions of the intestine and include key cell types in the gastrointestinal epithelium. RepliGut® Models can be used for compound screening, disease modeling, toxicity, efficacy, and basic research studies to ultimately improve patient outcomes and advance our understanding of human biology. For more information, please visit altisbiosystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

