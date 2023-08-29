Altis Movement Technologies Announces Sale of Groundbreaking AI Human Motion Capture Assets to Academy Medtech Ventures

News provided by

Altis

29 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altis Movement Technologies, a human kinematics AI and computer vision company responsible for the first Movement Operating System, Movement OS, announced the successful sale of its assets to Academy Medtech Ventures.

Altis's Movement OS integrates an unparalleled "4D" computer vision human pose estimation model validated by the University of Miami's Biomechanics Lab, with a ChatGPT-like AI that creates hyper-personalized exercise regimens and dynamically modifies/optimizes them in real time based on a user's live performance. Altis first commercialized its technology as an "AI Personal Trainer," which delivered its technology through novel UI/UX, including the groundbreaking Altis Vision, which shows users their body on-screen while exercising in real time, and from an optimal perspective, via an avatar -- along with graphical targets that instruct the user to execute an exercise properly.

This acquisition allows Academy Medtech Ventures (AMV), a leading innovator in neurocognitive training and developers of the Operating System of Cognition, to optimize its offerings by incorporating sophisticated decision-making algorithms and advanced computer vision technology, expanding the clinical toolbox of healthcare practitioners.

"Since 2019, Altis really pushed the boundaries of what the industry thought was possible with its marker-less realtime 3D motion capture system and its ability to provide dynamic hyper-personalized exercise regimens via its NLP transformer-based deep learning model -- which is the very same technology now made a household name by ChatGPT and others,"  said Altis CEO and cofounder Jeff Halevy. "With the purchase by AMV, I am pleased to see our technology leveraged in healthcare."

Prior to the sale, Altis had raised over $10 million in funding and had engagements with LA Fitness, YouFit, and others.

About Altis Movement Technologies (Altis)

Altis is a technology company responsible for creating the first Movement Operating System, Movement OS, a proprietary computer vision and AI tool for capturing, understanding, and improving human movement.

About Academy Medtech Ventures (AMV)

Academy Medtech Ventures, Inc. is a leading digital health company specializing in neurocognitive training solutions. Known for their development of the Operating System of Cognition, AMV is at the forefront of creating and implementing patient-focused digital solutions to tackle some of the most complex problems in healthcare. With a commitment to innovation and a clinically compliant infrastructure, AMV aims to change the face of rehabilitation by integrating high-tech, cutting- edge technologies.

Press Inquiries:
Arcely Reyes
JMG Public Relations
[email protected]
516-993-3294

SOURCE Altis

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.