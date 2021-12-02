Altitude Avoids Taurine, Opts for Natural Energy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude is a multifunctional energy tonic focused on healthy, sustainable energy. That's why, when the folks behind the label see synthetic ingredients thrown into other energy options, it makes them cringe. The potential for harm hardly offsets the benefits. Case in point: synthetic taurine.

Taurine is a naturally occurring amino acid. The body creates it and uses it for the function of both the brain and the liver. It can also be found in mother's milk. In forms such as these, taurine can be a powerful and effective part of one's daily life.

However, one area where taurine has been used in a less-than-satisfactory manner is in energy drinks. Many brands include taurine as a complement to the various other stimulants in their formula.

In its natural form, this could be a great addition that helps to deliver a quality pick-me-up. The problem is that these drinks don't use natural taurine — they use a synthetic version.

In fact, when Red Bull came under fire for adding bull sperm to their drinks, the company came out and publicly declared that they didn't include the unsettling ingredient. The issue centered around the inclusion of taurine, with Red Bull clarifying (on more than one occasion) that their use of taurine wasn't from bull sperm. It was synthetic.

That's great for those who don't want to ingest bull spermatozoa. But for the energy tonic brand Altitude, the announcement highlights another important issue, namely the use of synthetic taurine in energy drinks.

Synthetic taurine is a largely unstudied substance. It has several suspect concerns , such as creating a negative nitrogen balance in the body. The dosage is also unrestricted and little is known about how taurine can interact with other drugs. In addition, the first case of synthetic taurine drink induced anaphylaxis was already recorded all the way back in 2013.

For the folks at Altitude, the risks of synthetic Taurine are hardly worth the need to include the supplement in an energy drink, especially when so many other options abound. For their own formula, Altitude proudly uses all-natural ingredients — they even openly list them right on their website .

These include effective nature-based stimulants such as Kola nut and Guarana seed extracts. In addition, ingredients such as Great yellow gentian, Black carrot, and acerola are added to boost the digestive, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting aspects of the drink, respectively.

For the team at Altitude, synthetic taurine is a shortcut to unstable energy that has the potential to do much more harm than good. By fueling the body with healthy, clean energy, one can ensure optimal, safe functionality throughout their day.

About Altitude: Altitude is an organic energy tonic owned and produced by the Austrian/Italian company PilotsFriend. The brand has operations in Europe and Canada and recently entered the U.S. marketplace under the direction of Ali Asghari, co-founder and president of the brand's Canadian wing PilotsFriend West. Originally created to help keep jet pilots awake at the controls, the drink has become a popular source of energy for professionals across the globe. Its quality ingredients work together to offer an organic, natural, long-lasting, crash-free way to achieve peak performance in any and all circumstances. Learn more about Altitude at pilotsfriend.ca .

