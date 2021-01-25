Altitude Boosts Energy With Less Caffeine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows that if you pick up an energy drink at the local supermarket, you're filling yourself with some pretty crappy ingredients. Excessive caffeine, gobs of sugar, and synthetic taurine are combined with a smorgasbord of unpronounceable ingredients that crank up the body's energy levels ...only to bring them crashing down soon afterward.

The unhealthy pattern of energy drink consumption is a quandary. It's a problem that the European-based brand PilotsFriend is aiming to address with its popular product Altitude. The nearly twenty-year-old brand has been fine-tuning its powerful energy-boosting beverage ever since its inception in 2003. The ambitious goals that the company set at that time included creating a drink that was all-natural, organic, GMO-free, vegan, aspartame-free, taurine-free, preservative-free, and artificial-flavor-free. Along with this lofty list of objectives, the drink had to be designed to boost energy with no threat of a crash later on.

When it put all of these desires together, the brand ended up with its signature drink, Altitude. The beverage uses natural caffeine found in Kola nuts and Guarana seeds. The former provides a quick boost while the latter keeps that energy flowing for a long time. This dependence on natural caffeine for a slow, steady, and long-lasting source of energy allowed PilotsFriend West Inc. to use minimal quantities of caffeine in the drink itself. In fact, each can of Altitude has significantly less caffeine than your average cup of coffee, coming in at a mere 48mg total.

Realizing that caffeine typically isn't the only need for those in search of a healthy energy boost, the brand went even further, adding an arsenal of additional herbs and fruits to the mix. Some of these gave the drink its attractively unique flavor. The rest set to work providing other benefits, including immunity boosting, combatting inflammation, promoting blood circulation, and supporting digestion.

Altitude was originally designed to help pilots stay awake without side effects like sugar crashes and jittery hands. However, the drink was so effective that it quickly became popular with the larger European public as well. At this point, Altitude — simply referred to as "PilotsFriend Bio Feel-Well drink or Red Tonic" in Europe — has already crossed the pond and is quickly establishing a presence in the U.S. market. In addition, its e-commerce presence is booming. It won't be long before this powerfully healthy beverage is available to a global audience that is in sore need of a non-synthetic solution to its lethargic woes.

About Altitude: Altitude is an American offshoot of the European brand PilotsFriend. Founded in 2003 by a group of NATO pilots, the drink was carefully crafted for years by a team of doctors, nutritionists, and scientists.

