Altitude Control Technology Pioneers New Building Code to Install Largest Oxygenation System in North America

World leaders in altitude simulation introduce new regulatory path and safety standards for new luxury resort development, setting industry-wide precedent

EDWARDS, Colo., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Control Technology (ACT), the world leader in altitude simulation and atmospheric oxygen control systems since 1995, will bring their innovative technology to Telluride's newest and largest luxury resort development. To be able to install the system, the first of its scale in North America, ACT developed an unprecedented building code with several local, national, and international consulting partners. This new law allows the major Telluride development to use ACT's oxygenation systems, and it forges a new regulatory path to serve as a model for future projects industry-wide.

Designed with precision and safety in mind, ACT's award-winning system uses oxygenation in high-altitude settings to simulate much lower elevations, easing the impact of lower oxygen levels and promoting better sleep and overall wellness.

In addition to their industry-leading technology, ACT has always independently adopted the highest known safety standards through third-party evaluations and accreditations. For the Telluride Mountain Village project, ACT worked with the Telluride Fire Protection District to develop and implement rigorous safety standards into local building code. This significant change in the regulatory landscape both allowed the luxury development installation to move forward and prohibited future use of unsafe industry practices.

"We offer the safest, most effective oxygenation systems on the planet," says Kyle Bassett, COO of ACT. "In taking on this resort project, we worked with several consulting partners to turn the safety standards we have pioneered into law. This is significant not only for Telluride, but also to serve as a model for future projects and our industry as a whole, so every oxygenation project is installed the right way, and the safest way."

ACT's safety framework was created in consultation with premier fire risk engineer, Dr. Michael Larrañaga, PE, CIH of R.E.M. Risk Consultants, the Town of Telluride, and in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association. It also adopts all relevant national and international building codes.

By helping develop laws that allow the safe implementation of ACT's proprietary technology, the company has become a vanguard of the altitude simulation industry. They now not only offer the world's leading oxygen control system, they also have the framework to ensure that municipalities throughout the country implement the safest, most effective technology.

"For 30 years, ACT has been the world leader in oxygen control systems for private residences, universities, and research institutions, and we have been eager to work with mountain resorts because we know it will improve the mountain experience for guests and residents," says Bill Sinclair, CEO of ACT. "Working with the Town of Telluride and other third-party partners to create these unparalleled industry best practices and ground-breaking regulation establishes ACT as the premier partner to both provide this amenity and navigate the regulatory compliance that makes it possible."

Wellness amenities have become one of the most sought-after offerings within both the luxury travel and real estate spaces. According to HITEC, a global nonprofit hospitality association specializing in technology, 84 percent of luxury travelers seek tailored, meaningful, and effective wellness services that offer true benefits. These bespoke services must go above and beyond standard spa menus and fitness classes; they reflect broader lifestyle trends and incorporate longevity and preventive health.

The scientific and restorative nature of ACT's system aligns with this shift in the luxury space. Spending time at oxygen levels equivalent to those at lower elevations is proven to improve sleep and quality of life, making people more comfortable at night and resulting in more energy during the day.

In addition to the luxury development in Telluride, ACT is currently working with the developer of a luxury wellness resort in Scottsdale, AZ. The company has also installed systems in more than 50 universities and research institutions across 20 countries, as well as thousands of private residences and several wellness retreats in the U.S. and internationally.

About Altitude Control Technology

Headquartered in Edwards, Colo., Altitude Control Technology (ACT) designs, develops, and installs whole room oxygenation systems to enhance sleep quality and improve general health and wellness. ACT is the world's leader in residential and university oxygenation systems, with thousands of installations across all major high-altitude locations in North America. ACT Hospitality is the technology of choice for some of the world's most sophisticated hotels and resorts, and the company works with research institutions the world over, including Harvard Medical School, the University of Colorado's Altitude Research Center, the Borgenicht Altitude Physiology Research Center at William & Mary, and the U.S Army Research Institute. Please visit www.AltitudeControl.com to learn more.

SOURCE Altitude Control Technology