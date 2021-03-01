Altitude Delivers a Fast and Prolonged Professional Pick-Me-Up

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's difficult to keep up with the fast-paced 21st-century lifestyle. The struggle to always be pushing can be overwhelming, and sometimes it requires a helping hand. This is where Altitude shines.

The Italian-based beverage brand, PilotsFriend, has spent the better part of a decade crafting its signature concoction, Altitude. The drink is designed to deliver a vibrant surge in energy that punctuates your day. At the same time, Altitude is specifically formulated to avoid a sugar crash. It uses natural ingredients to deliver a sustained energy high with a smooth trip down at the end. In the words of the brand, Altitude delivers "clean energy for busy professionals."

The question is, how can Altitude claim to accomplish what the $50 billion energy drink market has thus far failed to deliver? How can a tiny 5-ounce can of liquid actually boost a full-grown adult's energy levels without leading to a crash sooner or later?

The answer, according to PilotsFriend's staff of doctors and nutritionists, is less caffeine. Yes, you read that correctly. The folks behind Altitude spent years trying to crack the code to deliver a stable energy-boosting drink. Unexpectedly, they found that the answer was to use less quantities of the right kind of caffeine. This eventually led to the inclusion of two natural forms of stimulants: Guarana seed extract and Kola nut extract.

Guarana has among the highest concentrations of caffeine in any plant. Clinical research indicates its ability to enhance athletic performance. Kola nut delivers a consistent caffeine boost later on and provides an awakening effect for multiple hours.

The original goal of Altitude was to help keep pilots awake without frazzled nerves and jittery hands. However, as the group of aviators that founded the company realized the power of the miracle liquid that they had stumbled on, they knew they couldn't keep it to themselves. They began marketing the product to any busy professional in need of a high-flying pick-me-up.

The selling point was simple: the product doesn't just give you a boost. It also sticks the landing. It doesn't lift you through an important meeting or work event just to leave you with a sugar crash after the fact. The nutrients-filled beverage provides a steady yet modest dose of caffeine designed to get you through multiple hours of a busy day.

Thus far, the drink has been a hit in Europe, where consumers have found that it holds true to the brand's claim that it allows them to "experience all natural energy with a smooth landing." Recently, Altitude has begun to expand into the online, Canadian, and U.S. marketplaces as well, where it offers a natural, respectful, and effective energy option for mature professionals to utilize throughout their day.

